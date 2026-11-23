TRUSTEE'S SALE OF 12114 KEESHOND ROAD, COEBURN, VA 24230
November 23, 2026
TRUSTEE'S SALE OF
12114 KEESHOND ROAD
COEBURN, VA 24230
In execution of a Deed of Trust in the original principal amount of $81,000.00, with an annual interest rate of 11.375000% dated August 26, 2006, recorded among the land records of the Circuit Court for the County of Wise, VA as Deed Instrument Number 200603729, the undersigned appointed Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at public auction all that property located in the County of Wise, VA, at the front of the Circuit Court building for the County of Wise located at 206 East Main Street, Wise, Virginia on January 27, 2027 at 1:00 PM, the property with improvements to wit:
S AC SOUTH COEBURN
(TR 1 SURVEY),
County of Wise, VA
Tax Map No. R006603
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
TERMS OF SALE: ALL CASH. A bidder's deposit of 10% of the sale price, will be required in cash, certified or cashier's check. Settlement within fifteen (15) days of sale, otherwise Trustees may forfeit deposit. Additional terms to be announced at sale. Loan type: Conventional. Reference Number 26-301890.
PROFESSIONAL
FORECLOSURE
CORPORATION OF VIRGINIA
Substitute Trustees
C/O LOGS LEGAL
GROUP LLP
Mailing Address:
8520 Cliff Cameron Dr.
Suite 330
Charlotte, North Carolina 28269 (703) 449-5800
Publishing Dates:
November 24, 2026
December 22, 2026
December 29, 2026
11-24-3t s12-29
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