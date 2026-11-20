BARBARA RUTHERFORD
November 20, 2026
Barbara (Bobby) Sue Belcher Rutherford, 92, passed peacefully on November 11, 2026.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Don Rutherford; parents, Robert and Maxie Belcher; brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Cathy Belcher; brother-in-law, Harold Nappier; brother-in-law, Dewey Rowland; and nephew, Mike Rowland.
Barbara is survived by her sister, Betty Rowland of Wise, VA; brother, Paul (Alice) Belcher of Kingsport, TN; sister, Carolyn Nappier of Kingsport, TN; sister, Teresa Belcher of Big Stone Gap, VA; several nieces and nephews and great and great-great nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, 5650 Powell Valley Road, Big Stone Gap, VA on November 16, 2026 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Wayne Hager officiating. Family and friends met at Gilliam Funeral Home by 12:30 to travel in procession to the cemetery.
The family wishes to extend great gratitude to the staff of Brookdale Senior Living, Kingsport, TN for their excellent care and compassion. A very special thanks to RA Peggy and Nurse Kayla!
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Barbara Rutherford.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
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