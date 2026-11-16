LAWANDA VANHUSS COLLIER
November 16, 2026
LAWANDA VANHUSS COLLIER - EVANS, GEORGIA- LaWanda entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on November 11, 2026. Mrs.Collier was a Christian of the Baptist faith.
LaWanda was preceded in death by her husband Chester Collier; her parents Roy VanHuss Sr. and Pauline Parsons VanHuss; her brothers Palmer, Roger Kyle, Earl, Daniel, and Coy VanHuss.
Survivors include her devoted children: a son Roy Otis Collier-Inman, SC; daughters and sons in law, from Evans, GA: Jennifer Collier Maxwell and Michael; Deborah Collier Strelec and John; five grandsons: Brian Maxwell (Hilary) Evans, GA, Stephen Maxwell (Jesse) Evans, GA, and Zachary Maxwell (Leesa) Atlanta, GA, Andrew Berry and Adam Strelec, Evans, GA. She also leaves one brother, RC VanHuss (Alie) and one sister Rosa VanHuss Triplett, Pound, VA, several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends and loved ones to mourn her passing and cherish her memory.
LaWanda Van Huss Collier was a loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose life was centered around faith and family. As an Air Force wife, she stood faithfully beside her husband, Chet, making a home wherever their journey took them. She found joy in cooking, baking, gardening, and working alongside her husband, while teaching her children the importance of independence, hard work, and education. She brought laughter to her family, had a sweet tooth for all things chocolate. Above all, LaWanda took immense pride in and enjoyed every moment spent with her family. Her love, lessons, laughter, and devotion will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.
The family will receive friends from 11a.m. -12 Noon
Funeral services will be conducted at noon Saturday November 21, 2026 in the Baker Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Randy Carter officiating. Funeral procession and services will immediately follow at Dewey Memorial Cemetery in Pound, VA
A reception for family and friends will follow graveside services at The Dewey School.
Baker Funeral Home- Pound, VA is serving the family of LaWanda VanHuss Collier.
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