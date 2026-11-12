SHERYNN STALLARD
November 12, 2026
Sherynn Stallard, 80, of Wise, passed on November 9, 2026 at the Hospice House in Bristol, TN.
She was formerly a teacher for Wise County Schools. She liked staying busy. In her free time, she enjoyed a life filled with a wide variety of interests: travel, genealogy, collecting recipes, photography, local music events, community involvement, gardening, animal rescue, and making quilts, jewelry, and crafts. She made many scrap books and journals.
She is survived by an ex, Larry Stallard, a daughter, Angela and her husband, Scott Bridges, a granddaughter, Vanessa Stallard, and a grandson, Wyatt Bridges. She is also survived by a brother, Kevin Atwell, and his wife, Paula Atwell, two nieces, Courtney and Jenna Atwell, two great nephews, and a great niece.
There will be no service, per Sherynn’s wishes. Her family is at peace, knowing she is pain free and at rest.
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