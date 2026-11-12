JEFFREY LYNN ROOP
November 12, 2026
October 28, 1957 – November 11, 2026
Jeffrey Lynn Roop, affectionately known as “Lynn” to family and friends, passed away leaving behind a lifetime of memories and a family who loved him dearly.
Born on October 28, 1957, in Norton, Virginia, Lynn was the son of the late Shirley Clearly.
Lynn is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Terri Lynn Roop. Together, they raised two children and built a life filled with love, hard work, and family. They called Norton, Virginia, home for more than 30 years before making their home in Lawsonville, North Carolina, in recent years.
Lynn was a hardworking man who believed in doing things his own way. He was strong-willed, set in his ways, and never one to shy away from speaking his mind. But behind that stubborn streak was a man who never passed up an opportunity to razz someone or give them a good-natured hard time. If Lynn was picking on you, chances are he liked you.
An avid hunter and outdoorsman, Lynn found happiness in the woods and enjoyed the simple pleasures of being outdoors. He appreciated a life that didn’t need to be complicated and was happiest doing the things he loved.
Of all the roles Lynn held throughout his life, being “Papaw” was certainly one of his most treasured. His three grandchildren, Emery, Wryn, and Wade, were his pride and joy. He loved them dearly, and the memories they made with their Papaw will be cherished for years to come.
In addition to his wife, Terri, Lynn is survived by his daughter, Whitney Roop McCoy, and her husband, Jeff, of Madison, North Carolina; his son, Zeb Roop, and his wife, Natalie, of Lawsonville, North Carolina; and his three beloved grandchildren, Emery, Wryn, and Wade McCoy.
He is also survived by two brothers, two nephews, one niece, and four great-nephews, along with extended family and friends.
In accordance with Lynn’s wishes, he will be cremated, and no formal services will be held.
Lynn will be remembered as a hardworking man, a devoted husband and father, a proud Papaw, and someone who could always find a reason to give you a little grief. He lived life on his own terms, loved his family in his own way, and leaves behind memories that will bring both tears and smiles.
His chair may be empty, but his stories, his teasing, and the love he left behind will never be forgotten.
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