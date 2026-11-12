SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE Of Property Located At 346 Callahan Ave, Appalachia, VA 24216
November 12, 2026
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Of Property Located At
346 Callahan Ave
Appalachia, VA 24216
In Wise County, Virginia
Tax ID No. 018863
IN EXECUTION of a Deed of Trust dated the April 26, 2024, Grantor conveyed to Leonard D. Rogers, Trustee, the herein described property securing the Noteholder principal amount of $14,000.00, which said Deed of Trust is recorded as Instrument Number 202401860 in the Clerk's Office of the Circuit Court for Wise County, Virginia, default having occurred thereunder, and the undersigned having been appointed Substitute Trustee by Instrument No. 202604344, and requested to do so by the Beneficiary, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale the following described property at public auction at the Eastern Front Door of the Wise County Courthouse, at 206 E. Main Street, in the Town of Wise, Virginia, on the
8th day of December, 2026,
at 11:15 AM
all those certain lots or parcels of land in the Town of Appalachia, Wise County, Virginia, with all improvements threon and appurtenances thereunto belonging more particularly bounded and described as follows, to-wit:
Those certain lots or parcels of land all of Lots 28 and 29, and 10.5 feet of Lot 30, adjoining said Lot 29, in Block 32, as shown on a plat of record in the Clerk’s Office of Wise County, Virginia, marked and designated Keystone Coal and Iron Company's Plat No. 6.
BEING that same property conveyed unto Grantor by Deed dated January 2, 2020, and recorded in the Wise County Circuit Court Clerk's Office as Instrument No. 202000987.
THERE IS ALSO GRANTED to the Grantees the use of any and all easements, rights of ways, roadways, water rights, pipeline rights, sewer systems, including field lines attached thereto, in existence and which lawfully may be used by Grantors, whether by express grant, prescriptive use or otherwise, and which are appurtenant to and part of the use and enjoyment of this particular tract of land.
THIS DEED IS MADE SUBJECT to any and all existing reservations, easements, conditions, exceptions, restrictions and/or adverse conveyances as the same may lawfully affect the above described property, including a cemetery and access road thereto previously excepted.
THERE IS ALSO CONVEYED BY THIS INSTRUMENT all buildings, improvements, fixtures, appliances and/or easements, now or hereafter attached to or used in connection with the property herein described.
LIENHOLDER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO BID OR TO REJECT ANY BIDS. TO VIEW THIS PROPERTY, CONTACT RENEE RAY AT MINERS EXCHANGE BANK: 276-395-2230.
TERMS OF SALE: Cash. A deposit of 10% of the sale price in cash or certified check may be required at the time and place of sale with the balance of the sale price to be paid at settlement, to be held within fifteen (15) days from the date of the sale. The property and any improvements thereon shall be sold in "AS IS" condition without any warranties. Buyer shall be responsible for all costs of conveyance, by Special Warranty Deed, including, but not limited to, preparation of the Deed and Grantor's tax. Sale is subject to such additional terms as Trustee may announce at the sale.
This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Given under my hand this 9th day of November, 2026.
GREGORY D. GILBERT
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE
FOR FURTHER
INFORMATION, CONTACT:
GREGORY D. GILBERT
Attorney at Law
P. O. Box 336
201 E. Main Street
Wise, VA 24293
(276) 328-5286
OR
Renee Ray
Collections Mgr
Miners Exchange Bank
P. O. Box 1197
Coeburn, Virginia 24230
(276) 395-2230
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