DRPT FY28 PUBLIC NOTICE
November 12, 2026
DRPT FY28
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) is accepting applications from qualified eligible applicants for transit, rail, and commuter assistance program (CAP) grants for the 2028 fiscal year. The state’s annual grant application period is open from December 1, 2026, through February 1, 2027. Transit and CAP funds are available through multiple state and federal funding sources to support transit service, human service transportation, and commuter assistance programs in Virginia. Eligible project categories include capital purchases, administrative and operating costs, technical assistance, demonstration grants, and commuter assistance program costs.
Funds are available for rail initiatives through the Freight and Rail Preservation program. In addition, funding to provide access to freight rail shipping for Virginia businesses is available year-round through the Rail Industrial Access program. Complete details on eligibility and the application procedures for DRPT grant programs are available online. To learn more about transit, rail, and transportation demand management funding in Virginia, visit
Applications can be submitted online at https://grants.drpt.virginia.gov/
beginning December 1, 2026. DRPT is committed to ensuring that no person is excluded from participation in or denied the benefits of its services on the basis of race, color, or national origin, as protected by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. DRPT will also provide reasonable accommodations and interpretive services for persons who require special assistance to participate in the grant application process as required by the ADA. For accommodations, additional information on how to file a complaint, please contact our Title VI Compliance Officer, (804) 786-4440, or 600 E. Main Street, Suite 2102, Richmond, VA 23219, or visit our website at www.drpt.virginia.gov.
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