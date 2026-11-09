SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE OF 2592 Dungannon Road Coeburn, Virginia 24230
November 09, 2026
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S
NOTICE OF SALE OF
2592 Dungannon Road
Coeburn, Virginia 24230
WHEREAS, by Deed of Trust dated March 6, 2023, and recorded in the Clerk’s Office of the Circuit Court of Wise County, Virginia, by Instrument No. 202300979, Roy Branham aka (Roy A. Branham), unmarried, conveyed to Diana Hill and Michael Page, Trustees, the hereinafter described real estate to secure the payment of a note in the original principal amount of $87,400.00; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned was appointed and substituted as Substitute Trustee under this Deed of Trust by a substitution dated May 4, 2026, and recorded in Clerk’s Office of the Circuit Court of Wise County, Virginia, by Instrument No. 202601884; and
WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated, and Eastman Credit Union, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and the Substitute Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof; and
WHEREAS, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Substitute Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for ten percent down with the remainder due at closing within 20 days of sale, at the main entrance of the Wise County Courthouse, 206 East Main Street, Wise, Virginia, at 10:00 a.m. on November 24, 2026. Situate, lying and being in Wise County, Virginia, in the Flatwoods Section, on the east side of Route 72, from Coeburn to Dungannon, and more particularly bounded and described as follows, to-wit:
BEGINNING at a point on the right-of-way of State Road Route 72 N 80° 52' E 325.08 feet to an iron pin on Line of E. A. Thomas property and with same N 9° 00' W 168.66 feet to an iron pin a corner to Jackson property; thence leaving E. A. Thomas property and running with said Jackson line S 83° 05' W 293.37 feet to an iron pin, thence S 80° 55' W 31.91 feet to a point on Route # 72, thence with same S 9° 00' E 180.0 feet to the Beginning. Containing 1.301 acres more or less.
Less and except the following described property:
Situate and located in the Flatwoods Section, Lipps Magisterial District of Wise County, Virginia, and being more particularly bounded and described as follows, to-wit:
Being the eastern portion of the Virgil E. Carty land containing +/- 0.39 acre as shown on a Survey For: Timothy & Rebecca Osborne made by Larry M. Culbertson, CLS 1531, dated October 10, 2007, which said plat is attached to a Deed in instrument Number 200801115, and is incorporated herein by reference.
And being the same property conveyed to David Leon Carty by Deed dated December 12, 2014 from Norman Virgil Carty, Eddie Robert Carty, Jewell Everette Carty, Rebecca Louise Osborne and Stephen Benjamin Carty of record in Instrument No. 201500780 in the Office of the Circuit Clerk Court for Wise County, Virginia.
AND BEING the same property conveyed to Roy Branham from David Leon Carty by Deed dated March 6, 2023, of record in the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for Wise County, Virginia as Instrument Number 202300978.
Being also known as 2592 Dungannon Road, Coeburn, Virginia 24230.
TAX/MAP ID: 006404
THE PROPERTY DESCRIPTION SET OUT HEREIN IS TAKEN FROM PRIOR DEEDS IN THE CHAIN OF TITLE WITHOUT THE BENEFIT OF A NEW SURVEY AND THE PREPARER HEREOF MAKES NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANT AS TO ITS ACCURACY.
Property Address: 2592 Dungannon Road, Coeburn, Virginia 24230
The sale will be made without covenant or warranty regarding title, possession, easements, restrictive covenants, or encumbrances, in bar of all rights and equity of redemption waived in the deed of trust, and subject to all other rights or exemptions of the grantors in said deed of trust.
This 22nd day of September, 2026.
Hanor Law Firm, PLL
Substitute Trustee
(423) 245-5000
FOR FURTHER
INFORMATION CONTACT:
Wesley Burleson
Foreclosure Coordinator
Eastman Credit Union
201 South Wilcox Drive
Kingsport, TN 37660
(423) 349-1294
PUBLISH: Coalfield Progress
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
SALE: Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at 10:00 a.m.
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