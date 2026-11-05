SPECIAL COMMISSIONER’S SALE OF REAL ESTATE - Estate of Sarah Sue Brooks Dorton
November 05, 2026
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE
SPECIAL COMMISSIONER’S SALE OF REAL ESTATE
Pursuant to and by virtue of a decree of the Circuit Court of the County of Wise, Virginia, made and entered October 19, 2026, in the cause therein pending under the style of Joseph M. Brooks, Administrator of the Estate of Sarah Sue Brooks Dorton, Deceased, et al. vs. Leslie Alice Simpson, et al., CL26000648, and after being published once a week for two (2) successive weeks in The Coalfield Progress, a newspaper of general circulation in the County of Wise and the City of Norton, the undersigned, Freddie E. Mullins, Esq., Special Commissioner of the said Court, will offer for sale at PUBLIC AUCTION to the highest bidder, on the terms hereinafter stated, at the front door of the Wise County Courthouse on THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., the following described real estate in Wise County, Virginia, being more particularly described as follows:
MAP NUMBER R018039 AND MAP NUMBER R018041:
Lots Numbered Ten and Eleven of Block Six of Plat One of Keystone Coal & Iron Company’s Plat One of the Town of Appalachia, Wise County Virginia, which said plat is of record in the Clerk’s Office of Wise County, Virginia, to which plat, so of record, reference is here made for a more complete description of said lots or parcels of land hereby conveyed, and being more particularly described in that certain Deed dated December 31, 1940, and of record in Deed Book 235, Page 331, of the Wise County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.
This sale will be subject to the approval and confirmation of the Court.
Terms of Sale: Bidder's Deposit of ten percent (10%) of purchase price with cash balance due within thirty (30) days of the sale. The deed of conveyance shall be made with special warranty of title.
Freddie E. Mullins
SPECIAL COMMISSIONER
CLERK'S CERTIFICATE
I, Dezarah J. Hall, Clerk, Clerk of the Circuit Court of the County of Wise, Virginia, do hereby certify that bond with surety approved by me as sufficient, and in the penalty provided by the aforesaid decree, has been given by the Special Commissioner.
Given under my hand this 4th day of November, 2026.
Dezarah J. Hall
CLERK
CIRCUIT COURT
OF WISE COUNTY,
VIRGINIA
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