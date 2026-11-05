Trustee's Sale - 250 Fannon Wade Dr, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219
November 05, 2026
Trustee's Sale
250 Fannon Wade Dr
Big Stone Gap, VA 24219 (Parcel ID:
17B-(3)-BK3,5-8,5A-8A)
Default having been made in the terms of a certain Deed of Trust dated 04/29/2002, in the original principal amount of $54,400.00 and recorded in the Clerk's Office of the Circuit Court of the Lee County, Virginia on 05/06/2002, as Instrument No. 0205230, and further modified by that certain Loan Modification Agreement recorded on 04/25/2016 as Instrument No. 1602838, the undersigned Substitute Trustees will sell at public auction on 12/11/2026 at 11:00 AM, At the Front Entrance of the Circuit Court Building For Lee County located at 33640 Main Street Courthouse, Jonesville, VA 24263, the property designated as:
Those certain eight (8) lots or parcels of land lying and being in the Yokum Station Magisterial District of Lee County, Virginia, East of Dryden, Virginia, on Alternate Highway No. 58, described as follows:
BEING Lots Nos. 5, 6, 7, 8, 5A, 6A, 7A and 8 A, in Block 3 on a plat of the Buna M. Ward Property, said plat recorded in the Clerk`s Office of Lee County, Virginia, with a deed dated August 1, 1973 from C.S. Ward, et als, to Boyd Fannon, Jr., et als, said plat being dated the 16th day of July, 1973, and drawn by Paris L. Burke, Engineer.
TERMS: CASH. A deposit of $5,440.00 or 10% of the sale price, whichever is lower, will be required of the successful bidder at time of sale. Prior to the sale, interested bidders will be required to register with and must present a bid deposit which may be held during the sale by the trustee. The bid deposit must be certified funds and/or cash, but no more than $9,900.00 of cash will be accepted. The successful bidder's deposit will be retained at the sale and applied to the sale price. If held by the trustee, all other bid deposits will be returned to the unsuccessful bidders. Settlement is to be made within 15 days. The successful bidder will be responsible for obtaining possession of the property, and for all costs and fees related to recording the Trustee's Deed, including the grantors tax. The successful bidder will be required to execute a Memorandum of Trustee's Sale, available for review upon request before the sale, outlining additional terms of sale and settlement. A Trustee's Deed will be prepared by Trustee's attorney at high bidder's expense.
Sale is subject to the right of redemption of the IRS or any Title issue, if they exist.
For More Information
Contact:
Western Progressive –
Virginia, Inc
Regus Arlington Ballston,
4250 N Fairfax Drive
Suite 600
Office Number 675
Arlington VA 22203,
Telephone #: 866-960-8299
Fax#: 866-960-8298
Email:
11-6-2t s11-13
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