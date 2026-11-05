ABC LICENSE - Wrangler Grill LLC
November 05, 2026
ABC LICENSE
Wrangler Grill LLC, trading as Wrangler Grill LLC, 16622 Broad Street, St. Paul, VA 24283, Wise County, is applying to the VIRGINIA ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE CONTROL (ABC) AUTHORITY for a Beer and Wine Consumed On and Off Premises license to sell or manufacture alcoholic beverages.
Wrangler Grill LLC
Margo Long
Owner
NOTE: Objections to the issuance of this license must be submitted to ABC no later than 30 days from the publishing date of the first of two required newspaper legal notices. Objections should be registered at
or (800) 552-3200
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