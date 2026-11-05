ABC LICENSE - Wrangler Grill LLC

November 05, 2026

ABC LICENSE
    Wrangler Grill LLC, trading as Wrangler Grill LLC, 16622 Broad Street, St. Paul, VA 24283, Wise County, is applying to the VIRGINIA ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE CONTROL (ABC) AUTHORITY for a Beer and Wine Consumed On and Off Premises license to sell or manufacture alcoholic beverages.
Wrangler Grill LLC
Margo Long
Owner
    NOTE: Objections to the issuance of this license must be submitted to ABC no later than 30 days from the publishing date of the first of two required newspaper legal notices. Objections should be registered at 
or (800) 552-3200
11-6-2t s11-13





HDMA
Morgan McClure 3
College Bound Ad