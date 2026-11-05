LEGAL NOTICE - 2012 Chevrolet Equinox

November 05, 2026

LEGAL NOTICE
   On Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at 2:00pm., Powell Valley National Bank, at the Wise Office, will sell to the highest bidder a:
2012 Chevrolet Equinox
VIN 2GNFLEEK0C6241830
    The secured party reserves the right to bid.
Ross E. Hawkins
Vice-President & 
Collection Manager
11-6-3t s11-20





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