LEGAL NOTICE - 2012 Chevrolet Equinox
November 05, 2026
LEGAL NOTICE
On Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at 2:00pm., Powell Valley National Bank, at the Wise Office, will sell to the highest bidder a:
2012 Chevrolet Equinox
VIN 2GNFLEEK0C6241830
The secured party reserves the right to bid.
Ross E. Hawkins
Vice-President &
Collection Manager
11-6-3t s11-20
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