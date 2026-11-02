HELP WANTED - TOWN OF WISE - CREWMAN II/TRUCK DRIVER TRAINEE
November 02, 2026
FULL TIME EMPLOYMENT WITH BENEFITS
TOWN OF WISE
CREWMAN II/TRUCK
DRIVER TRAINEE
The Town of Wise is seeking a motivated and dependable individual to fill the position of Crewman II/Truck Driver Trainee. This is an entry-level position designed to provide hands-on training and practical experience in various public works operations.
Duties include (but are not limited to): Assisting with street maintenance and repairs, mowing and groundskeeping, general construction and maintenance projects, and the operation of various tools and equipment. Additional responsibilities may include assisting with special events and other departmental operations as needed.
Qualifications: High school diploma or equivalent required. Knowledge of basic mechanical, plumbing, electrical work and excavation trenching techniques. Ability to read maps and construction drawings.
Salary Range: $18.64 - $23.64 per hour
FSLA Exemption Status: Non-exempt hourly
Town of Wise Pay Grade: 1
A complete job description is available on the Town of Wise website. Apply online at
Paper applications will not be accepted. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.
Authorized by:
Laura C. Roberts
Town Manager
The Town of Wise is an Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer
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