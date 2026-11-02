SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE OF PROPERTY LOCATED AT 10909 ARIES ROAD, POUND VA 24279
November 02, 2026
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE OF
PROPERTY LOCATED AT 10909 ARIES ROAD
POUND VA 24279
IN WISE COUNTY, VIRGINIA TAX ID NO. 039110
IN EXECUTION of a Deed of Trust dated the 23rd day of September, 2014, James Arvil Pilkenton conveyed to Leonard D. Rogers, Trustee, the herein described property securing Noteholder principal amount of $56,991.30, which said Deed of Trust is recorded as Instrument Number 201406496, in the Clerk's Office of the Circuit Court for Wise County, Virginia, default having occurred thereunder, and the undersigned having been appointed Substitute Trustee by Instrument No. 001786464, and requested to do so by the Beneficiary, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale the following described property at public auction at the Front Door (steps adjoining the main street sidewalk) of the Wise County Courthouse, at 206 E. Main Street, in the Town of Wise, Virginia, on the
24th day of November, 2026 at 11:00 A.M.
all the following described property lying and being on Bold Camp Creek, in Roberson Magisterial District of Wise County, Virginia, and being more particularly bounded and described as follows, to-wit:
BEGINNING at an iron pin found at the beginning corner of the David A. Mullins and Nicole L. Mullins Parcel (Deed Book 766, Page 431); thence two lines with the boundary line of the David A. Mullins and Nicole L. Mullins Parcel (Deed Book 766, Page 431) S 53° 54’ 01” E 11.09 feet to a point in the center of an existing twenty foot right-of-way; thence S 53° 54’ 01” 10.00 feet to an iron pin (set); thence with four lines creating a division line through the David A. Mullins and Nicole E. Mullins Parcel (Deed Book 766, Page 431) S 37° 14’ 28” W 64.65 feet to an iron pin (set); thence S 20° 40’ 43” W 22.29 feet to an iron pin (set); thence N 87° 14’ 58” E 27.96 feet to an iron pin (set); thence N 58° 47’ 03” 74.34 feet to an iron pin set in the boundary line of the David A. Mullins and Nicole L. Mullins Parcel (Deed Book 766, Page 431); thence eleven lines with the boundary line of the David A. Mullins and Nicole L. Mullins Parcel (Deed Book 766, Page 431) S 53° 54’ 01” E 10.84 feet to a point in the center of an existing twenty foot right-of-way; S 53° 54’ 01” E 10.35 feet to a point in the center of an existing twenty foot right-of-way; S 53° 54’ 01” E 10.35 feet to a 12” Cherry (found); thence S 36° 17’ 54” W 109.34 feet to a 16” poplar (found); thence S 86° 08’ 56” W 161.31 feet to a 14” Poplar (found); thence N 26° 34’ 44” W 51.25 feet to a point in the center of a twenty foot right-of-way; thence N 26° 34’ 44” W 25.75 feet to a 12” Hornbeam; thence N 64° 15’ 00” E 50.0 feet to an iron
pin (found); thence N 26° 01’ 11” W 9.93 feet to an iron pin (found); thence N 64° 30’ 10” E 10.02 feet to an iron pin (found); thence S 25° 30’ 20” E 9.94 feet to an iron pin (found); thence N 64° 15’ 00” E 141.50 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 0.502 acres, more or less.
BEING the same property conveyed to James Arvil Pilkenton by Deed dated December 16, 2009, and recorded in the Wise County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office as Instrument 200904219.
THERE IS ALSO GRANTED to the Grantees the use of any and all easements, rights of ways, roadways, water rights, pipeline rights, sewer systems, including field lines attached thereto, in existence and which lawfully may be used by Grantors, whether by express grant, prescriptive use or otherwise, and which are appurtenant to and part of the use and enjoyment of this particular tract of land.
THERE IS ALSO CONVEYED BY THIS INSTRUMENT all buildings, improvements, fixtures, appliances and/or easements, now or hereafter attached to or used in connection with the property herein described. A 2014 Tru Manufactured Home is situated on the property and included in this sale.
THIS DEED IS MADE SUBJECT to any and all existing reservations, easements, conditions, exceptions, restrictions and/or adverse conveyances as the same may lawfully affect the above-described property.
LIENHOLDER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO BID OR TO REJECT ANY BIDS. TO VIEW THIS PROPERTY, CONTACT RENEE RAY AT MINERS EXCHANGE BANK.
TERMS OF SALE: Cash. A deposit of 10% of the sale price in cash or certified check may be required at the time and place of sale with the balance of the sale price to be paid at settlement, to be held within thirty (30) days from the date of the sale. Should purchaser fail to complete purchase within 30 days, the deposit is forfeited and the sale subject to termination or a charge of daily per diem interest thereon until closing date at option of Lienholder. The property and any improvements thereon shall be sold in "AS IS" condition without any warranties. Buyer shall be responsible for all costs of conveyance, by Special Warranty Deed, including, but not limited to, preparation of the Deed and Grantor's tax. Sale is subject to such additional terms as Trustee may announce at the sale.
This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Given under my hand this 29th day of October, 2026
KEVIN B. DOTSON
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE
FOR FURTHER
INFORMATION, CONTACT: KEVIN B. DOTSON
Greg Baker
Attorneys at Law, PLLC
P.O. Box 338
454 Main Street
Clintwood, Virginia
(276) 926-7115
11-3-2t 11-10
A healthy Wise County requires great community news.
Please support The Coalfield Progress by subscribing today!
Please support The Coalfield Progress by subscribing today!