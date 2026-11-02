HEARING - Wise County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing authorizing the omission if certain small-value tangible personal property assessments
November 02, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Wise County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. in the School Board Education Center located on Lake Street in Wise, VA to receive citizens’ comments in regard to authorizing the omission if certain small-value tangible personal property assessments, pursuant to the Code of Virginia.
Karen T. Mullins
Interim County Administrator
11-3-1t
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