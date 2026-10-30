FULL-TIME EMPLOYMENT WITH BENEFITS - TOWN OF WISE - Executive Secretary
October 30, 2026
FULL-TIME EMPLOYMENT WITH BENEFITS
TOWN OF WISE
The Town of Wise is accepting applications for the position of Executive Secretary to provide clerical and administrative support to the Town Manager’s Office, Town Planner’s Office, Community Event Coordinator’s Office and other departmental support as needed.
Duties Include (but are not limited to): Prepares correspondence, reports and other documents; answers telephone calls and assists visitors; schedules meetings and appointments; maintains records and filling systems; assists with Town Council agendas and meeting packets; serves as secretary to the Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals; processes purchase orders; maintains spreadsheets and ledgers; assists with departmental budgets, grants, and other administrative duties as assigned.
Qualifications: High school diploma or equivalent, supplemental training or degree preferred. Minimum of two years of business experience, preferably in local government administration. Must possess strong communication, organizational, and interpersonal skills; proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, and general office procedures; and the ability to work effectively with coworkers and the public.
Salary Range: $20.99–$26.64 per hour
FSLA Exemption Status: Non-exempt hourly
Town of Wise Pay Grade: 3
A complete job description is available on the Town of Wise website. Apply online at www.townofwise.net. Paper applications will not be accepted. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.
Authorized by:
Laura C. Roberts
Town Manager
The Town of Wise is an Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer
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