FULL TIME EMPLOYMENT WITH BENEFITS TOWN OF WISE FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICES COORDINATOR
October 30, 2026
FULL TIME EMPLOYMENT WITH BENEFITS
TOWN OF WISE
FIRE AND RESCUE
SERVICES COORDINATOR
The Town of Wise is seeking a qualified individual for the position of Fire and Rescue Services Coordinator. This position serves as a liaison between the Town and its volunteer fire and rescue organizations, providing operational oversight, administrative support, and compliance monitoring.
Duties include (but are not limited to): Coordinating fire and rescue services; monitoring operational activities, budgets, and expenditures; ensuring compliance with state and federal reporting requirements; assisting with grant opportunities and administration; supporting volunteer recruitment, retention, and training; coordinating emergency services for Town events; maintaining emergency plans; and providing reports and recommendations to Town Council.
Qualifications: Applicants must possess a high school diploma or equivalent; a valid Virginia driver’s license with appropriate licensing to operate fire trucks and ambulances; extensive training and experience in fire suppression and emergency medical services; Virginia or National EMT registration; Firefighter I certification; and a minimum of five years of supervisory experience in fire and/or emergency medical services. Strong written and verbal communication skills are required.
Experience in grant administration, volunteer recruitment, training, and emergency services reporting is preferred.
Salary Range: $74,547.20 - $94,473.60
FSLA Exemption Status: Exempt
Town of Wise Pay Grade: 12
A complete job description is available on the Town of Wise website. Apply online at
Paper applications will not be accepted. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.
Authorized by:
Laura C. Roberts
Town Manager
The Town of Wise is an Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer
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