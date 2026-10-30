TOWN OF COEBURN - NOTICE OF JOINT PUBLIC HEARING, TOWN COUNCIL AND PLANNING COMMISSION
October 30, 2026
TOWN OF COEBURN
NOTICE OF JOINT
PUBLIC HEARING
TOWN COUNCIL AND
PLANNING COMMISSION
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Code of Virginia Section 15.2-2204 that the Town Council and Planning Commission of the Town of Coeburn, will conduct a joint public hearing on November 9, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. at 415 Front St., Coeburn (MEOC Building) concerning the following proposed ordinances and amendments:
Ordinance pertaining to Manufactured Homes to comply with changes required pursuant Section 15.2-2290 of the Code of Virginia
Ordinance pertaining to Regulation of Adult-Oriented Businesses
A copy of the proposed ordinances/amendments may be examined at Town Hall at 403 2nd St. NE, Coeburn, Virginia, 24230, during regular business hours.
All persons are invited to attend the public hearing and present their views on the ordinances and amendments.
Authorized by:
Deventae Mooney, Mayor
10-30-2t s11-3
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