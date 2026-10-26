TRUSTEE'S SALE - 304 Templeton Street, Appalachia, Virginia 24216
October 26, 2026
NOTICE OF
TRUSTEE'S SALE
304 Templeton Street
Appalachia, Virginia 24216
In execution of that certain deed of trust in the original principal amount of $67,500.00 dated March 11, 2004 and recorded among the land records of Wise County, as Instrument Number 200401110 and subsequent modifications or re-recordings, if any, as amended by an instrument appointing the undersigned as Substituted Trustee dated in the land records of Wise County, Virginia, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness thereby secured and having been requested to do so by the holder of the note evidencing the said indebtedness, the undersigned Substituted Trustee will offer for sale at public auction at the Entrance of the Circuit Court Of Wise County located at 206 East Main Street, Wise, VA 24293, on:
November 23, 2026
@ 12:00 PM
The property described in said deed of trust located at the above street address, and more particularly described as:
All of Lot 12, Lot 13, and a portion of Lot 14 in Block 2 of the Blondell Terrace Addition to the Town of Appalachia, VA., further bounded and described as follows, to-wit:
Beginning at a PK nail in a concrete wall in the south line of Templeton Street, said PK nail being N 58d 06` 00" E 5.00 feet from the common corner to Lot 14 and Lot 15 in Block 2 of the Blondell Terrace Addition to the town of Appalachia, Virginia; thence with a line that is parallel to and 5.00 feet east of the line between Lot No. 14 and No. 15, S 31d 54` 00" E 126.32 feet to an iron pin in the north line of Wilson Street; thence with said north line N 30d 48` 23" E 22.51 feet to a point; thence N 35d 19` 03" E 27.12 feet to a point; thence N 43d 31` 33" E 25.83 feet to an iron pin; a common corner to Lot No. 11 and Lot No. 12; thence leaving the north line of Wilson Street and with the line between Lot No. 11 and Lot No. 12, N 31d 54` 00" W 99.00 feet to an iron pin by an old fence post in the south line of Templeton Street; thence with said south line S 58d 06` 00" W 70.00 feet to the beginning. Containing 7,748 square feet or 0.18 acre as shown on a survey dated July 27, 1993, by W. R. Palmer Surveyor.
TERMS OF SALE: Cash or certified funds. A non-refundable deposit of ten percent (10%) of the successful bid price, payable in cash or by certified or cashier's check to the undersigned will be required of the successful bidder at time of sale. Terms of sale to be complied with within 30 days from date of sale or deposit will be forfeit and property will be resold at costs of defaulting purchaser. All real estate taxes to be adjusted as of date of sale. Seller shall not be responsible for any costs incurred by the purchaser in connection with their purchase or settlement, including, without limitation, state and local recording fees, title insurance or research, or any other costs of purchaser's acquisition. The property and the improvements thereon will be sold as is, without representations or warranties of any kind. The sale is subject to all other liens, encumbrances, conditions, easements and restrictions, if any, superior to the aforesaid deed of trust and lawfully affecting the property. Trustee shall have no duty to obtain possession for purchaser. All risks of casualty pass to successful bidder at conclusion of bidding. Sale is subject to post-sale confirmation that the borrower did not file for protection under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code prior to the sale, as well as to post-sale confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the loan servicer including, but not limited to, determination of whether the borrower(s) entered into any repayment agreement, reinstated or paid off the loan prior to the sale. In any such event, the sale shall be null and void, and the Purchaser's sole remedy, in law or equity, shall be the return of the Purchaser's deposit without interest. Additional terms to be announced at the sale.
FOR INFORMATION
CONTACT:
Terra Abstract Virginia, Inc.
1581 Main Street
Suite 200
Warrington, PA 18976
(215) 572-8111, M-F
Between 8:00AM - 5 P.M.
(VA202500000047)
In the event of postponement of the sale, which may be done at the discretion of the trustee, the date of the postponed sale will be announced at the sale. No new or additional notice will be provided other than the announcement at the sale.
10-27-4t s11-17
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