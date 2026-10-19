NOTICE OF PROPOSED ROAD ABANDONMENT - ROUTE 814: DINGUS HOLLOW ROAD
October 19, 2026
NOTICE OF PROPOSED
ROAD ABANDONMENT
ROUTE 814:
DINGUS HOLLOW ROAD
Pursuant to §33.2-909 Code of Virginia, the Wise County Board of Supervisors will consider abandonment of a section of Route 814, from Route 637 (Hollyfield Rd) to End State Maintenance, a distance of 0.13 mile(s). This matter is being considered by the Board of Supervisors at the request of the adjacent property owner because the road provides no public necessity to warrant continued maintenance by VDOT. Any abutting landowner may request a public hearing be held on the matter by submitting a written request to the Board of Supervisors on or before November 18, 2025. Additional materials related to the proposed abandonment may be obtained by contacting the Wise County Administrator’s office on or before December 10, 2026.
Karen T. Mullins
Interim County Administrator
10-20-2t s10-27
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