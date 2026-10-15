THEA ANN SMITH
October 15, 2026
Thea Ann Smith, age 71, of Norton, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2026, at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was born in Jenkins, Kentucky, to the late James Elmer Smith and Edith Faye Smith and grew up in Clintwood, Virginia.
Thea was a Licensed Practical Nurse who dedicated her career to caring for others. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting and listening to classic rock music. She also
held a special place in her heart for her beloved dog, Sam, who brought her much joy and companionship.
In addition to her parents, Thea was preceded in death by her brother, James B. Smith
and husband, Tommy Coleman.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Melissa Polich; her sisters,
Martha Pilato, Rene Albrecht, and Cassandra Galbraith; her niece, Jennifer Collins; her
great-nieces, Emiley Collins and Jessimen Galbraith; and her great-nephew, Jesse
Galbraith.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring, when family and friends will gather to
honor Thea’s life and share cherished memories of the time they spent with her.
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