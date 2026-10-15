JOHN MICHAEL "MIKE" BROWN
October 15, 2026
John Michael “Mike” Brown, 75, of Norton passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Mike was born at Park Avenue Hospital in Norton to the late Archie and Beulah Brown. Mike married his beloved wife Mary in March of 1975, and together they made their home in Norton, welcoming daughter Amy in July 1979.
After graduating from John I. Burton High School, Mike studied computer technology at the American Automation Training Center of Columbus, Ohio; received his Bachelor’s degree from East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, TN; and received a Master’s degree from Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, VA. Before his teaching career began, Mike was a proud cast member at Disney World in Orlando, FL, where he worked as a guide on the Jungle Cruise attraction.
Mike was a teacher in Winter Haven, FL, following college. He later went on to teach in the Wise County Public Schools, at Coeburn Middle School, for over 30 years, touching countless lives throughout his long career.
Mike is survived by his wife, Mary Brown, of Norton; his daughter, Amy Brown, of Warminster, PA; his sister and brother-in-law Brenda and Estill Nicholson of Chamblee, GA; and several much-loved cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services for Mike Brown will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, October 15, 2026 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Pastor Cody McElroy officiating. Entombment will follow in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, VA. Family will receive friends from 12:30 P.M. till time of services at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, October 15, 2026 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Food Bank of Wise County, P.O. Box 2971, Wise, VA 24293.
Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.
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