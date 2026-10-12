JIMMIE D VANOVER
October 12, 2026
CLINTWOOD, VA – Jimmie D Vanover, 83, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday October 9, 2026 from her residence.
Jimmie was a devout Christian, she was saved at an early age and began singing in church with her Mom when she was 6 years old. Her Mom sang the lead and she would sing harmony. She also played piano for the church services as a teenager. Jimmie graduated Pound High School in 1960 and took various college courses in medical terminology and private investigation. Jimmie was a jack of all trades, she worked as sales clerk at the Federated Store in Pound, VA; she worked in the dietary department at Wise ARH hospital; was a clerk at the Jefferson National Forest Office in Wise, VA; was a secretary at J J Kelly High School; worked at the AT &T Relay Center in Norton, VA; was a directory assistance operator at Bell Atlantic and Verizon; was owner of T & J Trucking who hauled coal for Paramont and various other coal companies; and owned a Precise Reporting, a court reporting business. Jimmie also sang in several gospel groups including The Gospel Bells, The Harvesters, On Holy Ground and So Blessed. Jimmie was a member of Pyles Memorial Chapel Church and the Eastern Star. In addition to all of that, Jimmie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She cherished the time she spent with her family and friends.
Jimmie was a devout Christian, she was saved at an early age and began singing in church with her Mom when she was 6 years old. Her Mom sang the lead and she would sing harmony. She also played piano for the church services as a teenager. Jimmie graduated Pound High School in 1960 and took various college courses in medical terminology and private investigation. Jimmie was a jack of all trades, she worked as sales clerk at the Federated Store in Pound, VA; she worked in the dietary department at Wise ARH hospital; was a clerk at the Jefferson National Forest Office in Wise, VA; was a secretary at J J Kelly High School; worked at the AT &T Relay Center in Norton, VA; was a directory assistance operator at Bell Atlantic and Verizon; was owner of T & J Trucking who hauled coal for Paramont and various other coal companies; and owned a Precise Reporting, a court reporting business. Jimmie also sang in several gospel groups including The Gospel Bells, The Harvesters, On Holy Ground and So Blessed. Jimmie was a member of Pyles Memorial Chapel Church and the Eastern Star. In addition to all of that, Jimmie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She cherished the time she spent with her family and friends.
Jimmie was preceded in death by her parents Reverend James Dayton Shortt and Lillian Margaret (Mullins) Shortt; her husband Frank Garry Vanover; her son Tom William Bays II; her sister Benetta Joan Killen; her brother Hoyt Jennings Shortt; her son-in-law Freddie Ray Goins, her brother-in-law Larry Meade; and her sister-in-law Maggie Shortt.
Survivors include her daughters Leabern Kennedy (Teddy) and Sandra Goins; her grandchildren Marty Robinson (Leah), Eddie Kennedy (Tonya), Victoria Bays, Shannon Bays, Heather Bays, Danielle Boggs (Matt), Jacob Goins, and Gavin Kennedy; great-grandchildren Arianna Kennedy, Kirsten Kennedy, Maddison Stanley, Jesslynn Stanley, Grayson Stanley, Tiana Gravely and Shayden Boggs; her sister Sandra Waynette Anderson (Charles); her brother Stephen Devon Shortt; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; various children that she had a hand in rearing and made a difference in their lives; and a host of friends and loved ones.
Survivors include her daughters Leabern Kennedy (Teddy) and Sandra Goins; her grandchildren Marty Robinson (Leah), Eddie Kennedy (Tonya), Victoria Bays, Shannon Bays, Heather Bays, Danielle Boggs (Matt), Jacob Goins, and Gavin Kennedy; great-grandchildren Arianna Kennedy, Kirsten Kennedy, Maddison Stanley, Jesslynn Stanley, Grayson Stanley, Tiana Gravely and Shayden Boggs; her sister Sandra Waynette Anderson (Charles); her brother Stephen Devon Shortt; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; various children that she had a hand in rearing and made a difference in their lives; and a host of friends and loved ones.
The family received friends from 5:00 pm till 7:00 pm Sunday, October 11, 2026 at Baker Funeral Home-Pound, VA. The Wise/Pound Eastern Star conducted services at 7:00 pm followed by an evening song service.
Funeral services were conducted at 12 Noon Monday October 12, 2026 in the Baker Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Randy Carter officiating.
Burial followed in the McFall-Vanover Cemetery on Osborne Gap Road in Clintwood, VA where Marty Robinson, Eddie Kennedy, Gavin Kennedy and Matt Boggs served as pallbearers.
Burial followed in the McFall-Vanover Cemetery on Osborne Gap Road in Clintwood, VA where Marty Robinson, Eddie Kennedy, Gavin Kennedy and Matt Boggs served as pallbearers.
A luncheon reception followed immediately at the Pound VFW building.
Baker Funeral Home-Pound, VA served the family of Jimmie Danola Vanover.
A healthy Wise County requires great community news.
Please support The Coalfield Progress by subscribing today!
Please support The Coalfield Progress by subscribing today!