DOROTHY ANN "DOTTY" ANDERSON ALLEN
October 12, 2026
Big Stone Gap, VA – Dorothy Ann “Dotty” Anderson Allen passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2026 at her home with her family and friends by her side.
Dotty was born in Brenham, Texas to the late Aubrey and Viola (Sawyer) Anderson. The Anderson family arrived in Bristol, Tennessee at the train station on July 4, 1947. She met the love of her life, Ben, while attending Bristol Tennessee High School and they were married in 1952. She worked for the Social Security Administration while Ben attended ETSU. They moved the family to Big Stone Gap, Virginia in 1959. After raising her children, Dotty worked alongside Ben at Southwest Oil Company and Lonesome Pine International Raceway. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church since 1959. She taught Sunday School, Bible School and was President and Treasurer of the Women’s Circle. She worked diligently within the community and school system on various fund raising and Gala events. Dotty was a loving wife, daughter and mother who always had a smile on her face and touched the lives of all she met. She had a wonderful sense of humor.
Dotty was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Ben Allen; her parents and two brothers.
Dotty is survived by her children, Andy Allen (Jeff) of Nashville, Tennessee, Mike Allen (Mary Beth) of Big Stone Gap, Virginia and Carol Allen of Big Stone Gap, Virginia; five grandchildren, Lauren Mottern (Tyler), Kurt Blanken, John Michael Allen (Toy), T.J. Blanken (Maddie) and Erika Daniels; six great-grandchildren, Arri Mottern, Becc Mottern, Parker Blanken, Penelope Blanken, Jax Daniels and Ava White.
The family received friends on Sunday, October 11, 2026, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Big Stone Gap, VA, from 12:30 – 1:30 pm. The funeral service began at 1:30 pm with Rev. Ben Harding and Dr. Nick Brewer officiating.
The graveside service followed at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, Big Stone Gap, Virginia. Those serving as pallbearers were T.J. Blanken, Kurt Blanken, John Michael Allen, Tyler Mottern, Norman Clifton, Ron Prewitt, Roy Johnson and Kermit Lovell.
The family wishes to express their most sincere appreciation to caregivers, Virginia Caudill and Heather Glover, and also to dear friends and caregivers, Iva Lou Johnson and Amanda Lovell.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church General Operating Fund, 203 E 1st Street S., Big Stone Gap, VA 24219.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Dotty Allen.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
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