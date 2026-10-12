PEGGY JANE STURGILL
October 12, 2026
Peggy Jane (Bond) Sturgill, 88, of Chattanooga, TN went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at her home.
Her Faith has become sight! The Jesus she loved, trusted, prayed to, sang about, and worshiped for so many years is the very Jesus she is seeing face to face right now! She found Jesus as her Lord and Savior, December 8, 1968 and followed Him from that time forward. She was a minister wife and served alongside her husband at churches in South Carolina, Charleston, Illinois, Horace, Illinois and Pound, Virginia. Once she moved to Rossville GA and Chattanooga, TN she attended several churches and most recently a member at Hope Church, Ringgold, GA.
Preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Sturgill; parents, Ray Hagan Bond and Sarah Naomi Meadows Bond; brother, Bill Ed Bond; sister, Betty Rae Bond Clowers; and nephew, Richard Clowers.
Survivors include daughter, Kathy (John) Groves of Chattanooga, Tennessee; Grandchildren, JC (Kym) Groves, Laura Fowler (Chris) and Daniel (Tiffany) Groves; Twelve great grandchildren: Adaley, Chloe, Kaden, Colton, Corbin, Orion, Kenzie, Lucas, Brogan, Katie, Stella and Karoline. 4 nephews and 2 nieces.
Graveside services for Peggy Jane Sturgill will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, October 15, 2026 in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, VA. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery for services.
Funeral arrangements handled by Wilson Funeral Home, Fort Oglethorpe, GA and Sturgill Funeral Home Wise, Virginia.
Memorials may be made to: The Gideons International, Wise/Dickenson Camps, P.O. Box 3428, Wise, Virginia 24293, sendthework.org
Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.
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