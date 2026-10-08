APPLICATION FOR REVISION - PUBLICATION NUMBER 26SRW917, Red River Coal Company Inc
October 08, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REVISION TO
COAL SURFACE MINING/NPDES
PERMIT NO. 1101272
UNDER CHAPTER 19
TITLE 45.2 OF THE
CODE OF VIRGINIA
PUBLICATION NUMBER 26SRW917
APPLICATION NUMBER 1011923
Red River Coal Company Inc. is applying to the Virginia Division of Mined land Reclamation for a Revision of Permit No.1101272. This revision is to change landuse of 21.74 acres from hayland/pasture to light industrial and 4.23 acres of unmanaged forest to light industrial.
The area, which on Permit No.1101272, is located location: is Near Flat Gap approximately 5.5 miles southwest of Pound in Wise County off State Routes 705 and 707 and is located on the Flat Gap in Wise County.
The permit area is located on the Flat Gap USGS quadrangle map.
The landuse area is shown on the Post Mining Landuse Map in Section 21 of the Application.
Any person with a valid legal interest which might be adversely affected by this proposal, or an officer or head of any federal, state or local government agency or authority, may within 30 days of October 30, 2026 submit written comments or objections concerning this applications, and may also request, in writing, that the Mined Land Repurposing Program hold an Informal Conference concerning this application. A copy of the application materials is available electronically for public inspection at
All correspondence concerning this application should be submitted to the Mined Land Repurposing Program (Attention: Permit Section), 3405 Mountain Empire Road, Big Stone Gap, Virginia 24219. Telephone (276) 523-8160. Written comments and a request for informal conference may be e-mailed to the Division at
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