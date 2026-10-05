COUNTY OF WISE v STEVEN HOLYFIELD
October 05, 2026
VIRGINIA:
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE COUNTY OF WISE
COUNTY OF WISE, VIRGINIA, a Political Subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia
Complainant
Case No. CL25-818
v.
STEVEN HOLYFIELD, ET AL
Respondent(s)
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
The object of this suit is to enforce the lien of the Complainant, County of Wise, Virginia, for delinquent real estate taxes against certain real property located in the County of Wise, Virginia, described as follows:
Tax Map No.
097A1 (02) 065 009-10-11-12
Account No. 050077
All those certain lots, pieces, or parcels of real property, together with any improvements thereon and appurtenances thereunto belonging, lying and being situate in the Town of Coeburn, Wise County, Virginia, in the Lipps Magisterial District and more particularly described as Lots Nine (9), Ten (10), Eleven (11), and Twelve (12), in Block No. 65 of what is known as the Coeburn Home Addition (sometimes referred to as the Holland Addition), and shown on a plat of record in the Clerk's Office of the Circuit Court of Wise County, Virginia in Plat Book 32 at Page 121.
And being the same real property conveyed to Troy G. Holyfield and Linda S. Holyfield, as tenants by the entireties, from Byrum L. Geisler, Ancillary Administrator under the will of John Earl Hilton, by Deed dated and recorded September 23, 2004 among the records of the Clerk's Office of the Circuit Court of Wise County, Virginia as Instrument Number 200404481.
This description is made subject to all easements, conditions, agreements, restrictions, and reservations of record which affect the property herein described including but not limited to those recorded in Plat Book 32 at Page 121, Instrument Number 201407439.
Tax Map No.
097A1 (01) 002 016-17-18-19
Account No. 007361
All those certain lots, pieces, or parcels of real property, together with any improvements thereon and appurtenances thereunto belonging, lying and being situate in the Town of Coeburn, Wise County, Virginia, in the Lipps Magisterial District and more particularly described as Lots Sixteen (16), Seventeen (17), Eighteen (18), Nineteen (19) in Block 2 of the Wholford Addition.
And being the same real property conveyed to Troy G. Holyfield and Linda S. Holyfield, husband and wife, as tenants by the entireties from Lawrence Douglas Wilder by Deed dated May 4, 1993 and recorded May 24, 1993 among the records of the Clerk's Office of the Circuit Court of Wise County, Virginia in Deed Book 752 at Page 704.
This description is made subject to all easements, conditions, agreements, restrictions, and reservations of record which affect the property herein described.
Tax Map No.
097A1 (02) 064
015-16-17-18-19
Account No. 050122
All those certain lots, pieces, or parcels of real property, lying and being situate in the Town of Coeburn, Wise County, Virginia, in the Lipps Magisterial District and further described as Lots Fifteen (15), Sixteen (16), Seventeen (17), Eighteen (18), and nineteen (19), in Block Number 64, of what is known as the Coeburn Home Addition (sometimes referred to as the Holland Addition), and shown on a plat of record in the Clerk's Office of the Circuit Court of Wise County, Virginia in Plat Book 32 at Page 121.
And being the same real property conveyed to Troy G. Holyfield and Linda S. Holyfield as tenants by the entireties from Byrum L. Geisler, Ancillary Administrator under the will of John Earl Hilton, by Deed dated April 6, 2005 and recorded April 7, 2005 among the records of the Clerk's Office of the Circuit Court of Wise County, Virginia as Instrument Number 200501442.
This description is made subject to all easements, conditions, agreements, restrictions, and reservations of record which affect the property herein described including but not limited to those recorded in Plat Book 32 at Page 121, Instrument Number 201407439.
Tax Map No.
097A1 (01) 003
023-24-25-26
Account No. 007260
All those certain lots, pieces, or parcels of real property, lying and being situate in the Wohlford Addition to the Town of Coeburn, Wise County, Virginia, known and described as Lots Twenty-Three (23), Twenty-Four (24), Twenty-Five (25) and Twenty-Six (26) as shown on the plat of E. Johnson of the Wohlford Addition, said lots being in Block No. One (1), each lot, except No. Twenty-Six (26) front 25 feet on Douglas Street and runs North to an alley, said Lot Numbered Twenty-Six (26) front on Douglas Street and runs back to a point on Washington Street.
And being the same real property conveyed to Troy G. Holyfield and Linda Holyfield, his wife, as tenants by the entireties, from Julia Freeman, Joe Freeman, Jr. and Geraldine Freeman, his wife, and Ethel C. Freeman Davis by Deed dated September 9, 1977 and recorded October 11, 1977 among the records of the Clerk's Office of the Circuit Court of Wise County, Virginia in Deed Book 507 at Page 428.
This description is made subject to all easements, conditions, agreements, restrictions, and reservations of record which affect the property herein described.
Tax Map No.
097A1 (01) 002 012 thru 15
Account No. 006555
All those certain lots, pieces, or parcels of real property lying and being situate in the Town of Coeburn, Lipps Magisterial District, Wise Count, Virginia being part of what is known as the Wohlford land, and more particularly bounded and described as follows:
Lot Nos. 12, 13, 14, and 15 in Block NO. 2, fronting on Douglas Street on the North and Spring Street on the West.
And being the same real property conveyed to Troy G. Holyfield and Linda S. Holyfield, husband and wife, from Lester Boggs, by Deed dated December 6, 2002 and recorded December 16, 2002 among the records of the Clerk's Office of the Circuit Court of Wise County, Virginia as Instrument Number 200205683.
This description is made subject to all easements, conditions, agreements, restrictions, and reservations of record which affect the property herein described.
IT APPEARING that an Affidavit has been made and filed stating that due diligence has been used, without effect, to ascertain the identity and location of certain parties to be served, that the last known addresses for the Respondents herein are as follows: Troy G. Holyfield, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Linda S. Holyfield, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Richard Allen Holyfield, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; David Anthony Holyfield, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; and that any officers, heirs, devisees, and successors in title of the Respondent named herein are made parties Respondent to this action individually and/or by the general description of Parties Unknown, it is hereby
ORDERED that the parties herein and all Parties Unknown and/or whose location cannot be ascertained appear on or before November 23, 2026 in the Clerk’s Office of the Circuit Court of the County of Wise, Virginia, and do what may be necessary to protect their interests in this cause.
Entered on the 30th day of September, 2026.
Dezarah J. Hall
Clerk
I Ask For This:
John A. Rife, Esq.
(VSB No. 45805)
Jeffrey A. Scharf, Esq.
(VSB No. 30591)
Mark K. Ames, Esq.
(VSB No. 27409)
Andrew M. Neville, Esq.
(VSB No. 86372)
Gregory L. Haynes, Esq.
(VSB No. 37158)
Seth R. Konopasek, Esq.
(VSB No. 97065)
Garrett W. Patton, Esq.
(VSB No. 98345)
Michelle W. Clayton, Esq.
(VSB No. 81365)
Lauralei K. Singsank, Esq.
(VSB No. 100611)
G. Andrew Hall, Esq.
(VSB No. 24114)
Taxing Authority
Consulting Services, PC
P.O. Box 31800
Henrico, Virginia
23294-1800
Phone: (804) 864-0080
Facsimile: (804) 545-2378
TACS No.: 945095
10-6-4t s10-27
A healthy Wise County requires great community news.
Please support The Coalfield Progress by subscribing today!
Please support The Coalfield Progress by subscribing today!