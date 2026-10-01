Trustee's Sale - 540 Kentucky Ave Se, Norton, VA 24273
October 01, 2026
Trustee's Sale
540 Kentucky Ave Se
Norton, VA 24273
(Parcel ID: 468-2-2-15)
(Parcel ID: 468-2-2-16)
Default having been made in the terms of a certain Deed of Trust dated June 20, 2018, in the original principal amount of $25,720.00 and recorded in the Clerk's Office of the Circuit Court of the City of Norton, Virginia on June 25, 2018, as Instrument Number 201803116, the undersigned Substitute Trustees will sell at public auction on November 04, 2026 at 1:00 PM, in front of the building housing the County of Wise Circuit Court, 206 East Main Street, Wise, VA 24293, the property designated as All of those two certain tracts or parcels of land in the City of Norton, Virginia, designated as Lots Fifteen (15) and Sixteen (16) in Block Two (2), each fronting Fifty (50) feet on State Highway and running back One Hundred Twenty (120) feet to Woodland Terrace, as shown on a plat by the Norton Improvement Company known as "Woodland Terrace" dated July 1, 1956, of record in the Clerk`s Office of the Circuit Court of Wise County, Virginia, in Deed Book 201, page 194, to which plat reference is here made for a more particular description of said lots and which said lots are bounded and described as follows, to-wit:
BEGINNING at a point on the north line of Woodland Terrace Street, the southern common corner to Lots 17 and 16, Block 2 of the Woodland Terrace Subdivision, said point being S 71 21 W 50 feet from the corner to Woodland Terrace Street; thence S 71 21 W 100 feet to a point in Woodland Terrace Street, the southern common corner to Lots 15 and 14; thence N 18 39 W 120 feet to a point, the northern common corner to Lots 15 and 14; thence N 71 21 E 100 feet to a point, the northern common corner to Lots 16 and 17; thence S 18 39 E 120 feet to the BEGINNING. Sale is subject to all prior liens, easements, restrictions, covenants, and conditions, if any, of record, or other matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the premises.
TERMS: CASH. A deposit of $3,000.00 or 10% of the sale price, whichever is lower, will be required of the successful bidder at time of sale. Prior to the sale, interested bidders will be required to register with and must present a bid deposit which may be held during the sale by the trustee. The bid deposit must be certified funds and/or cash, but no more than $9,900.00 of cash will be accepted. The successful bidder's deposit will be retained at the sale and applied to the sale price. If held by the trustee, all other bid deposits will be returned to the unsuccessful bidders. Settlement is to be made within 15 days. The successful bidder will be responsible for obtaining possession of the property, and for all costs and fees related to recording the Trustee's Deed, including the grantors tax. The successful bidder will be required to execute a Memorandum of Trustee's Sale, available for review upon request before the sale, outlining additional terms of sale and settlement. A Trustee's Deed will be prepared by Trustee's attorney at high bidder's expense.
This is a communication from a debt collector.
Tromberg, Miller, Morris
& Partners, PLLC
on behalf of
Southeast Equity
Trustees, LLC
and/or
Auction.com-VA, LLC,
and/or
NFPDS-VA LLC
Substitute Trustee(s)
5310 Markel Road Suite 201
Richmond, VA 23230,
File No. 26-003686-VA
Tel: 804-525-1570
10-2-2t s10-9
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