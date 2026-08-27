PUBLIC HEARING CONCERNING THE INTENTION OF THE CITY OF NORTON, VIRGINIA TO PROPOSE FOR GENERAL OBLIGATION AND REFUNDING BONDS
August 27, 2026
NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARING
CONCERNING THE
INTENTION OF THE
CITY OF NORTON, VIRGINIA TO PROPOSE FOR
PASSAGE ONE OR MORE ORDINANCES AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF
GENERAL OBLIGATION AND REFUNDING BONDS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4,000,000
Notice is hereby given to all interested persons of a public hearing of the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Norton, Virginia (the “City”), to be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. in Council Chambers, 618 Virginia Ave. NW, Norton, VA 24273, concerning the intention of the City Council to propose for passage one or more ordinances authorizing the issuance of up to $4,000,000 in general obligation and refunding bonds of the City (the “Bonds”) to finance and refinance City capital projects. The proposed use of the Bonds is to be used to provide funding to (a) refinance the Industrial Development Authority of the City of Norton existing Lease Revenue Bond, Series 2025 issued to finance renovations to City police department and social services facilities, (b) refinance the City’s existing General Obligation Bond, Series 2025B issued to finance City tennis courts and related capital projects (c) finance the design, engineering and construction of a retaining wall by the City and related improvements and (d) pay the costs of issuance associated with the Bonds. The Bonds may be issued for all or a portion of such City capital projects. Persons may appear and present their views at the public hearing. Copies of the full text of the proposed ordinances are on file in the office of the City Manager of the City of Norton, at 618 Virginia Ave. NW, Norton, Virginia 24273 and is available for public inspection during normal business hours. Anyone needing assistance or accommodation under the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act should call the City Manager’s Office at (276) 679-1160 at least five (5) days in advance of the public hearing.
CITY COUNCIL
CITY OF NORTON, VIRGINIA
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