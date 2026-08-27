Wise County Department of Social Services v John Cody Gregory (Axle Gregory)
August 27, 2026
ORDER OF
PUBLICATION
Va. Code Ann.
§§ 8.01-316, -317
Case No. JJ019622-04-00
Commonwealth of Virginia
Wise County Juvenile and
Domestic Relations Court
Commonwealth of Virginia,
in re: Axle Gregory
Wise County Department
of Social Services
v
John Cody Gregory
The object of this suit is to terminate the residual parental rights of the father, John Cody Gregory, as they pertain to a child known as Axle Gregory, a child under the age of eighteen, whose date of birth is August 8th, 2023. “Residual parental rights and responsibilities” mean all rights and responsibilities remaining with the parent after the transfer of legal custody or guardianship of the person, including but not limited to the right of visitation, consent to adoption, the right to determine religious affiliation and the responsibility for support.
It is ORDERED that John Cody Gregory or any other person having an interest in the parental rights of Axle Gregory appear at the above-named court and protect his/her interests on or before November 10th, 2026 at 1:15 PM.
Susannah Wells
Clerk
August 24, 2026
8-28-4t s9-18
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