BETTY JO KILGORE
August 27, 2026
Betty Jo Anderson Kilgore, 88, of Norton, VA passed away peacefully in the presence of her Lord and Savior surrounded by her family on August 21, 2026 at Heritage Hall Health Care in Big Stone Gap, VA. She was born in Wise, VA
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Robert “Bobby” E. Kilgore and her parents Samuel K. Anderson and Patty Gardner Anderson. Betty was the youngest member of her family. She was also preceded in death by her 10 siblings: Dora Wells, Lillian Love, Myrtle Fleenor, Noah Anderson, Ora Anderson, Viola Anderson, Elmer Anderson, Monroe Anderson, Samuel Anderson and Peggy Kilgore. Betty was also preceded in death by Mickie Gilliam, her best friend for over 80 years.
Betty is survived by her son, Todd Kilgore and daughter Dianne Stewart and husband Bud; grandchildren, Robert Todd Baker and former wife Jessica, Samantha Baker, Caitlin Stewart, Bridget Phillips (Michael) and Roberta Baker (Andy); great-grandchildren, Zachary Baker, Andrew Jessee (Thai and Uriah) and Kayla Parks (Sean); a host of nieces and nephews, especially one special niece, Libby Rogers who checked on her several times daily and was always there for her.
Betty was a witness of God’s love in all aspects of her life. She graduated from J.J. Kelly High School in 1956 where she was both a cheerleader and a great basketball player. She cherished her high school years and talked about them frequently. Betty was actually voted most athletic and wittiest by her classmates. She was a faithful member of both Esserville Freewill Baptist and Central Freewill Baptist Churches. She loved decorating for the holidays as could be seen in her house decorations and the decorations she was in charge of at the churches she attended. Betty was known for her wonderful cooking and was always searching for new recipes. She published several volumes of Cooking with Betty Jo and Sweet Things from the Kitchen of Betty Jo. She loved sharing her recipes with others and was constantly baking cakes and other treats for those in need.
Betty loved her family dearly and was the rock that held everyone together. She was at her happiest when she planned family gatherings and had everyone at her home. Although her family will miss her dearly, they will find comfort in knowing that she is in the arms of her Savior whom she faithfully served.
Our family would like to give praise and thanks to the staff at both Norton Community Hospital and Heritage Hall Health Cart in Big Stone Gap, VA for their excellent service and care for Betty. We ask in lieu of flowers donations can be made to Central Freewill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 621, Norton, VA 24273
Funeral services for Betty Jo Kilgore were conducted at 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 23, 2026 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Pastor Gary Hill and David Nidiffer officiating. The family received friends from 5:00 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. on Sunday at the Sturgill Funeral Home, Wise, VA. Graveside committal services were held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, August 24, 2026 at the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, VA. Burial followed. Family and friends met at 10:15 A.M Monday at the Funeral Home to go to the cemetery in procession.
Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.
A healthy Wise County requires great community news.
Please support The Coalfield Progress by subscribing today!
Please support The Coalfield Progress by subscribing today!