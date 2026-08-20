NOTICE - A Special Called meeting of the Wise County Board of Supervisors
August 20, 2026
NOTICE
A Special Called meeting of the Wise County Board of Supervisors has been requested by two Board members for Thursday, September 3, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., in the conference room of the County Administrator’s Office located in the Wise County Courthouse for the purpose of holding a virtual meeting with the Berkley Group to discuss a proposal for County Administrator Executive Search Services.
Karen T. Mullins
Interim County Administrator
8-21-1t
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