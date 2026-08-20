TRUSTEE SALE OF 9621 Emory Avenue, Wise, VA 24293
August 20, 2026
TRUSTEE SALE OF
9621 Emory Avenue
Wise, VA 24293
In execution of the Deed of Trust dated January 24, 2019, in the original principal amount of $153,174.00, recorded as Inst. 201900345, in the Clerk’s Office of the Circuit Court for the County of Wise and City of Norton, Virginia, default having occurred in the payment of the indebtedness thereby secured and at the request of the holder of the note, the undersigned, as Substitute Trustees, any of whom may act, will sell at public auction at the front entrance of the Circuit Court for the County of Wise and City of Norton on September 15, 2026, at 2:30 p.m., the property located at the above address and described as Lot 4, Block 4, Plat 1, Greenbriar Acres, less and except coal and other mineral rights previously reserved or excepted, County of Wise.
TERMS: CASH. PROPERTY SOLD AS IS WITH SPECIAL WARRANTY OF TITLE. A deposit of $15,000.00 or 10% of the successful bid amount (whichever is lower) will be required immediately of the successful bidder, in cashier’s check or certified funds made payable to the purchaser and endorsed over to “DOLANREID PLLC, TRUSTEE”, no personal checks accepted. Balance is due within 15 days from date of sale VIA BANKWIRE ONLY. Sale is subject to post sale confirmation and audit of the status of the loan including, but not limited to, determination of whether the borrower filed for and obtained bankruptcy protection, entered into any repayment agreement, reinstated or paid off the loan prior to the sale. In any such event, or if trustee is unable to complete the sale, or if it is set aside or not fully completed for any reason except purchaser’s default, the sale shall be null and void, and the purchaser’s sole remedy, in law or equity, shall be the return of the deposit without interest. Upon purchaser’s default, the deposit shall be forfeited and the property resold at the risk and costs of the defaulting purchaser. Sale is subject to all prior liens, easements, restrictions, covenants, reservations and conditions, if any, of record, as well as inchoate liens and any other matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the premises. Real estate taxes will be adjusted to the date of sale. All costs of conveyance, deed, examination of title, recording charges, grantor’s tax and possession will be at the expense of the purchaser. All risks of casualty immediately pass to the successful bidder. Time is of the essence. Winning bidder must sign a memorandum of sale immediately upon completion of sale. Additional terms may be announced at the time of sale. Trustee’s affidavit and a copy of the notice of sale available at the foreclosure sale. The opening bid is not announced until the sale. Current sale status available at dolanreid.com/foreclosure-sales.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
For Information Contact:
DolanReid PLLC,
G. Benny Moore
and
P. Matthew Roberts, PLC,
Substitute Trustee(s)
12610 Patrick Henry Dr.
Ste. D,
Newport News, VA 23602
(757) 320-0255,
Ext. 220 or Ext. 260
Publish On:
August 21 & 28, 2026
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