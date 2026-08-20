TRUSTEE’S SALE OF 114 EAST 28TH STREET N, BIG STONE GAP, VA 24219
August 20, 2026
TRUSTEE’S SALE OF
114 EAST 28TH STREET N, BIG STONE GAP, VA 24219
In execution of a certain Deed of Trust dated October 8, 2020, in the original principal amount of $88,271.00 recorded in the Clerk’s Office, Circuit Court for Wise County, Virginia as Instrument No. 202004147. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at public auction in the front of the Circuit Court building for Wise County and the City of Norton, 206 East Main Street, Wise, Virginia, or any such temporary alternative Circuit Court location designated by the Judges of the Circuit Court, on October 22, 2026, at 3:30 PM, the property described in said Deed of Trust, located at the above address, and more particularly described as follows:
ALL THOSE TWO CERTAIN LOTS OR PARCELS OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING EAST OF AND NEAR THE TOWN OF BIG STONE GAP, WISE COUNTY, VIRGINIA, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESIGNATED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: LOTS ONE (1) AND TWO (2), BLOCK TWO HUNDRED TWENTY (220), AS SHOWN UPON A PLAT OF A PART OF THE TOWN OF BIG STONE GAP, VIRGINIA, MARKED AND KNOWN AS BIG STONE GAP IMPROVEMENT COMPANY`S PLAT NO. 5, OF RECORD IN THE CLERK`S OFFICE OF WISE COUNTY, VIRGINIA, IN DEED BOOK 32, PAGE 28, TO WHICH PLAT, SO OF RECORD, REFERENCE IS MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIPTION OF SAID LOT OR PARCEL OF LAND.
TERMS OF SALE: ALL CASH. A bidder’s deposit of ten percent (10%) of the sale price or ten percent (10%) of the original principal balance of the subject Deed of Trust, whichever is lower, in the form of cash or certified funds payable to the Substitute Trustee must be present at the time of the sale. The balance of the purchase price will be due within fifteen (15) days of sale, otherwise Purchaser’s deposit may be forfeited to Trustee. Time is of the essence. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser may, if provided by the terms of the Trustee’s Memorandum of Foreclosure Sale, be entitled to a $50 cancellation fee from the Substitute Trustee, but shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. A form copy of the Trustee’s memorandum of foreclosure sale and contract to purchase real property is available for viewing at www.aldridgepite.com. Additional terms, if any, to be announced at the sale and the Purchaser may be given the option to execute the contract of sale electronically.
This is a communication from a debt collector and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. The sale is subject to seller confirmation.
Substitute Trustee:
Equity Trustees, LLC
8100 Three Chopt Road
Suite 240
Richmond, VA 23229
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Virginia Pre-Sale Department of counsel for Equity Trustees, LLC at 301-961-6555,
website: www.aldridgepite.com
VA-380515-1
8-21-3t S9-25
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