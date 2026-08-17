TRUSTEE'S SALE - 4437 Honey Branch Road, Saint Paul, VA 24283
August 17, 2026
TRUSTEE'S SALE
4437 Honey Branch Road
Saint Paul, VA 24283
In execution of the Deed of Trust dated July 25, 2019 and recorded on July 26, 2019 in Instrument # 201903332 of Wise County land records, Trustee Services of Virginia, LLC, the appointed Substitute Trustee, will offer for sale at public auction at the entrance to the Wise County Circuit Court, 206 East Main Street, Wise, Virginia on September 23, 2026 at 01:00 PM the property more particularly described in the aforementioned Deed of Trust, located at the property address listed below and briefly identified as follows:
All that certain lot, piece or parcel of land, with all appurtenances thereunto belonging and all improvements thereon, lying and being in the Lipps Magisterial District of Wise County, Virginia, and more particularly described as follows:
BEGINNING at a stake and a Sycam(ore), a corner of C. B. Dingus and with his line to a stake, about 40 feet from a small Beech on a Hill side, then a straight line up the hill to a 4 inch ash at the lower side of the Johnson Hall Road, then with said Road and its meanders to a small black walnut and a small white walnut on the lower side of the Johnson Hall Road, then a straight line down the hill to the BEGINNING, said description being taken from that certain Deed dated March 16, 1949, of record in the Circuit Court Clerk's Office of Wise County, Virginia, in Deed Book 288, at page 571.
AND BEING the same real property conveyed unto Katherine Lillie D. Brandon and Christopher Cody Counts of even date herewith which deed is intended to be recorded immediately prior to the recordation of this instrument, reference to which is hereby made, in Instrument No. 201903331.
LESS AND EXCEPT that certain tract or parcel of land described as one-half (1/2) acre more or less, which deed is recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Wise County, Virginia as Deed Book 570, page 285.
Tax No.: R007493
Property address: 4437 Honey Branch Road, Saint Paul, VA 24283
The property will be sold "AS IS," WITHOUT REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY OF ANY KIND AND SUBJECT TO conditions, covenants, restrictions, reservations, easements, rights of way, and all other matters of record taking priority over the Deed of Trust, if any.
Pursuant to Code of Virginia § 55.1-321(A2), if the property is being sold subject to another priority security instrument(s), purchaser must certify that purchaser shall pay off any priority security instrument(s) no later than 90 days from the date the trustee’s deed conveying the property being sold is recorded in the land records.
TERMS OF SALE: A non-refundable bidder's deposit of $4,500.00 or 10% of the sale price, whichever is less, by cashier's or certified check required at time of sale, except for the party secured by the Deed of Trust. Risk of loss is on the purchaser from date and time of auction. Balance of the purchase price must be paid by cashier's check within 14 days from sale date. Except for Virginia Grantor tax, all settlement costs and expenses are purchaser's responsibility. Taxes are pro-rated to the date of sale. Purchaser is responsible for obtaining possession of the property. If purchaser defaults, deposit may be forfeited and property resold at the risk and cost of the defaulting purchaser who shall be liable for any deficiency in the purchase price and all costs, expenses, and attorney’s fees of both sales. If Trustee does not convey title for any reason, purchaser's sole remedy is return of deposit without interest. This sale is subject to post-sale audit of the status of the loan secured by the Deed of Trust including but not limited to determining whether prior to sale a forbearance, repayment, or other agreement was entered into, the loan was reinstated or paid off, or whether the property became subject to an automatic stay under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code prior to the sale; in any such event this sale shall be null and void and purchaser’s sole remedy shall be return of deposit without interest. Pursuant to the Federal Fair Debt Collections Practices Act, this law firm is a debt collector attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
(25-23875)
FOR INFORMATION
CONTACT:
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
(Attorney for TRUSTEE SERVICES OF VIRGINIA, LLC)
484 Viking Drive, Suite 203
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757)213-2959
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