TRUSTEE'S SALE - 420 Oak Ave NW, Norton, VA 24273
August 17, 2026
TRUSTEE'S SALE
420 Oak Ave NW
Norton, VA 24273
In execution of the Deed of Trust dated June 30, 2025 and recorded on June 30, 2025 in Instrument # 202502701 of Wise County land records, Trustee Services of Virginia, LLC, the appointed Substitute Trustee, will offer for sale at public auction at the entrance to the Wise County Circuit Court, 206 East Main Street, Wise, Virginia on September 23, 2026 at 01:00 PM the property more particularly described in the aforementioned Deed of Trust, located at the property address listed below and briefly identified as follows:
All that certain lot or parcel of land located in the City of Norton, Wise County, Virginia, therein more particularly described as follows, to-wit:
All that lot or parcel of land, lying and being in the City of Norton, Wise County, Virginia, known and designated as lot 6 of Block 16, Plat 5, of the Norton Land & Improvement Company, as set forth on the surveyor's plat of June 22, 1993 by Joseph Barger.
BEING the same property conveyed to Pamela R. Fawbush by Deed dated August 27, 2007 and recorded in the Wise County Circuit Court Clerk's Office as Instrument Number 200703832.
There is also granted to the Grantee the use of any and all easements, right of ways, roadways, water rights, pipeline rights, sewer systems including any field lines attached thereto, in existence and which lawfully may be used by Grantors, whether by express grant, prescriptive use or otherwise, and which are appurtenant to and part of the use and enjoyment of this particular tract of land.
There is also conveyed by this instrument all buildings, improvements, fixtures, easements and appliances now or hereafter attached to or used in connection with the property herein attached.
This conveyance is made subject to all prior recorded conditions, restrictions, reservations, easements and conveyances affecting the property hereby conveyed.
Tax No.: 232N1286
Property address: 420 Oak Ave NW, Norton, VA 24273
The property will be sold "AS IS," WITHOUT REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY OF ANY KIND AND SUBJECT TO conditions, covenants, restrictions, reservations, easements, rights of way, and all other matters of record taking priority over the Deed of Trust, if any.
Pursuant to Code of Virginia § 55.1-321(A2), if the property is being sold subject to another priority security instrument(s), purchaser must certify that purchaser shall pay off any priority security instrument(s) no later than 90 days from the date the trustee’s deed conveying the property being sold is recorded in the land records.
TERMS OF SALE: A non-refundable bidder's deposit of $22,000.00 or 10% of the sale price, whichever is less, by cashier's or certified check required at time of sale, except for the party secured by the Deed of Trust. Risk of loss is on the purchaser from date and time of auction. Balance of the purchase price must be paid by cashier's check within 14 days from sale date. Except for Virginia Grantor tax, all settlement costs and expenses are purchaser's responsibility. Taxes are pro-rated to the date of sale. Purchaser is responsible for obtaining possession of the property. If purchaser defaults, deposit may be forfeited and property resold at the risk and cost of the defaulting purchaser who shall be liable for any deficiency in the purchase price and all costs, expenses, and attorney’s fees of both sales. If Trustee does not convey title for any reason, purchaser's sole remedy is return of deposit without interest. This sale is subject to post-sale audit of the status of the loan secured by the Deed of Trust including but not limited to determining whether prior to sale a forbearance, repayment, or other agreement was entered into, the loan was reinstated or paid off, or whether the property became subject to an automatic stay under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code prior to the sale; in any such event this sale shall be null and void and purchaser’s sole remedy shall be return of deposit without interest. Pursuant to the Federal Fair Debt Collections Practices Act, this law firm is a debt collector attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
(25-35940)
FOR INFORMATION
CONTACT:
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
(Attorney for
TRUSTEE SERVICES
OF VIRGINIA, LLC)
484 Viking Drive, Suite 203
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757)213-2959
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