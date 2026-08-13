ASP is seeking funding from USDA Rural Development for Housing Preservation Grants

August 13, 2026

PUBLIC NOTICE
   Appalachia Service Project (ASP) is a non-profit specializing in providing home repairs and replacement for income eligible households. ASP is headquartered in Tennessee and provides critical services across the Central Appalachian region. Repairs range from accessibility modifications, new roofs, added insulation, new floor coverings and many more – all in an effort to help make homes warmer, safer and drier. New homes are built when a home is unable to be sufficiently repaired. 
     Our partnerships with local and federal organizations are crucial in funding these projects, and ASP is seeking funding assistance from  the USDA Rural Development for Housing Preservation Grants  for work in various counties in Southwestern Virginia. If awarded, this specific partnership would allow ASP to further reach those living in the rural regions of Central Appalachia to assist with healthy and safe housing and work in accordance with USDA initiatives in the field. 
    For comment or more information, including a request   to review proposed Statement of Activities to USDA,  please visit www.asphome.org
   ASP complies with Equal Opportunity Housing Laws. 
8-14-1t





Morgan McClure 2
VA Housing
Cavalier Housing