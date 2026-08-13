ORDER OF PUBLICATION - CASE NO. 2026 0 00989 -The object of this suit is to quiet title of any interest that defendants have to Parcel ID 011757.
August 13, 2026
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
CASE NO. 2026 0 00989
WISE COUNTY
CIRCUIT COURT
206 E MAIN STREET
WISE, VA 24293
Denise Gabrielle,
Mark Jones &
Phillis Addington
v
MR Nickels, Matilda Nickles Vance, Mark L. Irwin, Rose Elizabeth Nickels, Alpha Nickels Irwin, Harriett Viola Nickels Bolton, Nellie C. Nickels, Imogene N. Rutler, Iris Nickels, Robert E. Nickels, Jacqueline N. McKenney, Edgar Nickels, Mildred Nickels Altizer, Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Successors in Interest & if any there be, Parties Unknown
The object of this suit is to quiet title of any interest that defendants have to Parcel ID 011757.
It is ordered that the defendants appear at the above named court and protect his/her/their interests on or before November 10, 2026 @ 9 AM.
Dezarah J. Hall
Clerk
August 10, 2026
8-14-4t s9-4
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