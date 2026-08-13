LEGAL NOTICE - AGENCY CLOSURE

August 13, 2026

LEGAL NOTICE 
AGENCY CLOSURE
    CenterWell Health Services USA, LLC. will voluntarily close its Medicare-certified Home Health Agency located at 230 Charwood Dr., Ste. B, Abingdon, VA 24210, and its branch office located at 320 Cloverleaf Sq., Bldg. C, Ste. 1, Big Stone Gap, VA Medicare Provider 49-7456 effective 9/1/26. All active clients will be transferred with written consent and physician approval to other licensed agencies, with no interruption of service anticipated. 
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Cavalier Housing
CCC
Morgan McClure 1