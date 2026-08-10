TRUSTEE'S SALE of 711 E Front St Coeburn, VA 24230
August 10, 2026
TRUSTEE'S SALE
711 E Front St
Coeburn, VA 24230
In execution of the Deed of Trust dated November 1, 2022 and recorded on November 2, 2022 in Instrument # 202205075 of Wise County land records, Trustee Services of Virginia, LLC, the appointed Substitute Trustee, will offer for sale at public auction at the entrance to the Wise County Circuit Court, 206 East Main Street, Wise, Virginia on September 14, 2026 at 12:00 PM the property more particularly described in the aforementioned Deed of Trust, located at the property address listed below and briefly identified as follows:
All-those certain lots, pieces or parcels of land, together with improvements thereon, situate, lying and being in the Town of Coeburn in the Lipps Magisterial District of Wise County, Virginia, and being more particularly bounded and described as follows, to-wit:
BEING Lots Thirty-Six (36), Thirty-Seven (37), Thirty-Eight (38), and five feet off the west side of Lot No. Thirty-Five (35), Block No. Two (2), as shown on a map or plat of the Coeburn Land and Improvement Company of the Town of Coeburn.
Being that same property heretofore conveyed to Timothy Mack Hall by Deed dated October 28, 2022, from Dawn Young, Lynn Cowan, Betsy Jones Dingus and Lisa Dingus, and intended to be recorded in the Clerk's Office of the Circuit Court for Wise County, Virginia, simultaneously herewith.
Tax No.: R005463
Property address: 711 E Front St, Coeburn, VA 24230
The property will be sold "AS IS," WITHOUT REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY OF ANY KIND AND SUBJECT TO conditions, covenants, restrictions, reservations, easements, rights of way, and all other matters of record taking priority over the Deed of Trust, if any.
Pursuant to Code of Virginia § 55.1-321(A2), if the property is being sold subject to another priority security instrument(s), purchaser must certify that purchaser shall pay off any priority security instrument(s) no later than 90 days from the date the trustee’s deed conveying the property being sold is recorded in the land records.
TERMS OF SALE: A non-refundable bidder's deposit of $12,500.00 or 10% of the sale price, whichever is less, by cashier's or certified check required at time of sale, except for the party secured by the Deed of Trust. Risk of loss is on the purchaser from date and time of auction. Balance of the purchase price must be paid by cashier's check within 14 days from sale date. Except for Virginia Grantor tax, all settlement costs and expenses are purchaser's responsibility. Taxes are pro-rated to the date of sale. Purchaser is responsible for obtaining possession of the property. If purchaser defaults, deposit may be forfeited and property resold at the risk and cost of the defaulting purchaser who shall be liable for any deficiency in the purchase price and all costs, expenses, and attorney’s fees of both sales. If Trustee does not convey title for any reason, purchaser's sole remedy is return of deposit without interest. This sale is subject to post-sale audit of the status of the loan secured by the Deed of Trust including but not limited to determining whether prior to sale a forbearance, repayment, or other agreement was entered into, the loan was reinstated or paid off, or whether the property became subject to an automatic stay under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code prior to the sale; in any such event this sale shall be null and void and purchaser’s sole remedy shall be return of deposit without interest. Pursuant to the Federal Fair Debt Collections Practices Act, this law firm is a debt collector attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
(25-30026)
FOR INFORMATION
CONTACT:
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
(Attorney for
TRUSTEE SERVICES
OF VIRGINIA, LLC)
484 Viking Drive, Suite 203
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757)213-2959
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