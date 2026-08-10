CHARLIE JUNIOR SMITH
August 10, 2026
Charlie Junior Smith, known lovingly as “Junior”, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2026, in Bristol, Tennessee, at the age of 71.
He was born on May 4, 1955, in Norton, Virginia, and lived a life marked by hard work, devotion to family, and a deep appreciation for the simple blessings of each day. He was the son of the late Charlie James Smith and Shirlean Meade Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Debra Kay Smith and his brother, Stevie Smith.
Junior spent much of his working life in the coal mines and later served as a maintenance supervisor, where his dependable nature, practical skill, and strong work ethic earned the respect of those around him. He was known as a man who could fix almost anything, and he took pride in being handy, thoughtful, and willing to help whenever he was needed. His life reflected the steady character of someone who understood the value of honest labor and quiet dedication.
Outside of work, Junior found joy in his hobbies, carpentry, fishing, and time spent outdoors. He was an avid outdoorsman who felt most at home in the fresh air and open spaces he loved. Whether he was working with his hands or spending time in nature, he approached life with patience and care. Those who knew him will remember his loving spirit, his practical wisdom, and the gentle way he showed concern for others.
Family was the center of Junior’s life, and he cherished every moment spent with those he loved. He is survived by his daughters, Shannon Osborne and her husband, Duane, of Coeburn, Virginia, and Shana Lederer and her husband, Alex, of Taylorsville, North Carolina. He is also survived by his sisters, Linda Nickels and her husband, Greg, and Diann Rooker and her husband, Alex; brother, Mike Smith and wife, Betty. Junior was a proud and devoted grandfather to Grayson, Josh, Gabe, Jensen, Gabriel, Jaxon, and baby Charlie. His grandchildren affectionately knew him as Pappy, a name that reflected the warmth, love, and joy he brought into their lives.
He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and many friends who will miss his presence, his kindness, and the steady comfort of his companionship. His life touched many people, and the memories he leaves behind will be treasured by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
The family would like to express special thanks to Bristol Regional Medical Center and its staff for the exceptional care and service provided to Junior during his final days. Their compassion and professionalism are deeply appreciated.
Visitation was held Thursday, August 6, 2026 from 5:00pm to 6:00pm at Estes Funeral Home of Coeburn, VA. Funeral service followed at 6:00pm with Pastor Robert Ledford officiating. Graveside service was held Friday, August 7, 2026 at 2:00pm at the Chapel of Love in Temple Hill Memorial Gardens in Castlewood, VA. Family and friends were asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm for the services.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.estesfuneralhome.com
Estes Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Charlie Smith.
A healthy Wise County requires great community news.
Please support The Coalfield Progress by subscribing today!
Please support The Coalfield Progress by subscribing today!