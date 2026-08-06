JESSE LEON SHUPE
August 06, 2026
NORTON, VA – Jesse Leon Shupe, 83, went to heaven on August 1, 2026, from Norton Community Hospital, Norton, VA. He was a former employee of Virginia Department of
Transportation retiring as a project engineer. He was preceded in death by is parents, Grover L. Shupe and Eula Harless Shupe.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara J. Shupe, his much-loved daughter, Jessica Lynn Ramey, and her husband Fred L. Ramey, Jr., who was much loved and more like a son to him, all of Norton, VA.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 pm Friday, August 14, 2026, at Hagy & Fawbush
Funeral Home Chapel in Norton. A memorial service will be held at 3 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Jared Jordan and Pastor Jim Wells officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Christian Women’s Fellowship (CWF), Norton Christian Church, PO Box 216, Norton, VA 24273, the First Baptist Church of Norton, PO Box 499, Norton, VA 24273 or to the Church of the Good Shepherd, PO Box 1011, Norton, VA 24273
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