MONICA ANN HAMPTON
August 06, 2026
Monica Ann Hampton of Norton, VA.
Passed on July 22, 2026, at her home.
She entered her Heavenly home wrapped in the arms of Jesus Christ.
Monica was born on April 23rd, 1967 to her parents, Tillmon and Johnnie Bentley in Norton, VA.
First and foremost, Monica loved her Lord and Savior, her family, and she also loved fishing, wrestling, guns and being with those whom she loved. Monica was a passionate person, she loved helping others to the best of her abilities, she worked at a variety of places, but her favorite was working with her husband, Earl, her best friend and care-taker up until her final earthly breath.
Preceded in death, Father Tillmon Bentley Sr, Mother Johnnie Bentley, Brothers, Matthew and Michael Bentley, Uncle Buddy Sturgill and Aunt & Uncle, Joyce & Charles Collins.
Left to treasure the memories, Brothers Tillmon (Noella) of Woodleaf, NC. Dennis (Ethel) of Norton, VA, Josh (Lauren) of Bristol VA. Shane Collier of KY. Sisters, Kimberly, Connie, Andrea, Michelle, whom she loved very much. Several Aunts and Uncles, nieces and nephews. Also, a special friend Emma who video chatted with Monica almost daily and visited as much as possible.
There was no service for Monica per her wishes. Her family and loved ones are at peace that she is now pain free and with her Saviour Jesus Christ and our loved ones gone on before us.
There was no service for Monica per her wishes. Her family and loved ones are at peace that she is now pain free and with her Saviour Jesus Christ and our loved ones gone on before us.
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