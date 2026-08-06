NORTON HEIGHTS APARTMENTS now taking applications for 1BR and 2BR apartment units
August 06, 2026
NORTON HEIGHTS APARTMENTS now taking applications for 1BR and 2BR apartment units. Call (276)679-5280 or come by the office at 520 Alexandria Circle, Norton, VA. This institution is an Equal Housing Provider and Employer. Equal Housing Opportunity. 8-7-4t s8-8-18
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