FULL-TIME EMPLOYMENT WITH BENEFITS - TOWN OF WISE - Recreation Specialist / Parks & Recreation General Laborer
August 06, 2026
FULL-TIME EMPLOYMENT WITH BENEFITS
TOWN OF WISE
The Town of Wise is accepting applications for the position of Recreation Specialist / Parks & Recreation General Laborer to assist with the daily operation and maintenance of the Town of Wise Sports Complex under the supervision of the Sports Complex Director.
Duties Include (but are not limited to): Assists with the daily operation of the Town of Wise Sports Complex, including coordinating athletic programs, tournaments, clinics, and recreational activities in the absence of the Sports Complex Director. Performs sports field and facility maintenance, including mowing, field lining, turf care, landscaping, pressure washing, trash removal, custodial duties, minor repairs, and general grounds upkeep. Assists with event planning, volunteer coordination, scheduling, inventory control, and maintaining equipment and supplies. Supports the Sports Complex Director in providing a safe, clean, and well-maintained recreational environment while delivering excellent customer service to athletic organizations and the public.
Qualifications: High school diploma or equivalent and a valid driver's license required. Knowledge of sports field maintenance, athletic field lining, and operation of mowers, weed eaters, and other outdoor maintenance equipment preferred. Must be dependable, possess good customer service skills, and be able to work independently and as part of a team. Availability to work evenings, weekends, and holidays as operational needs require is essential.
Hourly Salary Range: $16.81–$21.33 per hour (DOQ)
A complete job description is available on the Town of Wise website. Apply online at www.townofwise.net. Paper applications will not be accepted. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.
Authorized by:
Laura C. Roberts
Town Manager
The Town of Wise is an Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer
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