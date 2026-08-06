FULL-TIME EMPLOYMENT WITH BENEFITS - TOWN OF WISE - Community Event Coordinator/Marketing Director
August 06, 2026
FULL-TIME EMPLOYMENT WITH BENEFITS
TOWN OF WISE
The Town of Wise is accepting applications for the position of Community Event Coordinator/Marketing Director to coordinate community events, marketing initiatives, and tourism activities under the general supervision of the Town Manager.
Duties Include (but are not limited to): Plans, coordinates, and oversees Town-sponsored events, festivals, concerts, movies, and community programs; develops event budgets and schedules; recruits and supervises volunteers; coordinates vendors, sponsors, and performers; manages event logistics, permits, and facility use; creates promotional materials, press releases, website content, and social media campaigns; develops marketing strategies to promote tourism and economic development; maintains partnerships with local businesses, UVA Wise, community organizations, and tourism agencies; oversees the Wise Farmers' Market, holiday events, and other Town-sponsored activities; and represents the Town on community committees and at public events.
Qualifications: High school diploma or equivalent required. Bachelor's degree preferred in marketing, business, public administration, communications, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and experience. Experience in event planning, marketing, public relations, tourism, or local government preferred. Must possess excellent communication, organizational, and project management skills, be proficient in Microsoft Office and social media platforms, and be able to work evenings and weekends as needed.
Hourly Salary Range: $22.27–$28.26 per hour (DOQ).
A complete job description is available on the Town of Wise website. Apply online at www.townofwise.net. Paper applications will not be accepted. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.
Authorized by:
Laura C. Roberts
Town Manager
The Town of Wise is an Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer
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