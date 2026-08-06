Request for Sealed Bids for Two (2) Ford Police Interceptor Utility Patrol Vehicles
August 06, 2026
City of Norton, Virginia
Request for Sealed Bids
for Two (2) Ford Police
Interceptor Utility
Patrol Vehicles
The City of Norton is accepting sealed bids for two (2) Ford Police Interceptor Utility Patrol Vehicles. A bid opening will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. in the City Manager’s Office. Proposals must be in a sealed envelope marked:
DO NOT OPEN
Sealed Bid – Ford Police
Interceptor Utility
Patrol Vehicles
Tuesday, August 25, 2026 – 10:00 a.m.
Proposals shall be signed by an authorized representative of the bidding vendor. An estimated delivery date must also be provided. Bids for equal or better equipment will be considered.
Those submitting a proposal should mail or deliver to:
Mr. Jeffery A. Shupe
City Manager
City of Norton, Virginia
P.O. Box 618
618 Virginia Ave., N. W.
Norton, VA. 24273
276-679-1160
Additional information, such as the Bid Packet, can be obtained by contacting the City Manager at the above address and telephone number. The City of Norton reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals.
The City of Norton in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 US.C.§§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.
Authorized by:
Jeffery A. Shupe
City Manager
8-7-2t s8-14
A healthy Wise County requires great community news.
Please support The Coalfield Progress by subscribing today!
Please support The Coalfield Progress by subscribing today!