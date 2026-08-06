PUBLIC NOTICE - Solicit support assistance from (IRT) for program Appalachian Care
August 06, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Health Wagon intends to solicit support assistance from the Department of Defenses’s Innovative Readiness Training Program (IRT) for program Appalachian Care. Support includes transportation of medical supplies, equipment and military personnel to communities for a health event to be held at the Wise County Fairgrounds and the Health Wagon’s Wise County health campus in 2028 (Date TBD). Healthcare teams will provide free medical, dental, vision, other specialty care, and veterinary care to communities. Local contractors who have questions or wish to voice opposition to military personnel assistance may contact Teresa Tyson at 276-328-8850 no later than the thirty (30) days after the first publication of this notice. Person not filing comments within the time frame noted will be considered to have waived their objections to military assistance for this project.
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