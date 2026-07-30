KATHY LOUISE BOLLING
July 30, 2026
Kathy Louise Bolling, 76, of Powell Valley, passed away Monday, July 27, 2026 at the Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee.
She was a recent member of Stevens Church of God.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Beechard Gilliam and Bonnie Tomko Gilliam; one sister, Amy Gilliam; and two brothers, Eddie Gilliam and Mike Gilliam.
Surviving are her husband of 60 years, William “Bill” Bolling; two sons, Westley Bolling and Tracey Bolling and wife Tauna; one grandson, Gabe Bolling; two granddaughters, Olivia Sergent and husband Cameron and Kaeleigh Wertz and husband Anthony; a sister, Jennifer Bond and husband Jim of Kingsport, TN; one sister-in-law, Greta Gilliam; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, July 31, 2026 in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, VA with Pastor Greg Bowman officiating. Family and friends will meet at 12:00 P.M. Friday, July 31, 2026 Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA to prepare to go to the cemetery in procession.
Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.
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