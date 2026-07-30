SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE OF 515 TRENT STREET COEBURN, VA 24230
July 30, 2026
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE OF
PROPERTY LOCATED AT
515 TRENT STREET
COEBURN, VA 24230
WISE COUNTY, VIRGINIA TAX ID NO. 005268
IN EXECUTION of a Deed of Trust dated the 4th day of May, 2022, in principal amount of $79,524.39 recorded in the Clerk's Office of the Circuit Court for Wise County, Virginia, as Instrument No. 202202053, and default having occurred thereunder, the undersigned Substitute Trustee, appointed by document recorded as Instrument No. 202504503, having been requested to do so by the Beneficiary, will offer for sale at public auction at the Front Door of the Wise County Courthouse, 206 E. Main Street, in the Town of Wise, Virginia,
on the 27th day of August, 2026, at 11:30 AM
all the following described property, together with all improvements thereon, situate, lying and being in the Town of Coeburn, South Coeburn Section, in the Lipps Magisterial District of Wise County, Virginia, more particularly described as follows, to-wit:
BEGINNING at a stake where Trent Street intersects with the Pike Road leading south from Coeburn, South 60 30 west 100 feet to a stake; thence leaving Trent Street, North 27 West 250 feet to a stake in Walnut Street; thence with Walnut Street, North 29 East 50 feet to a stake; thence leaving Walnut Street, South 77 East 170 feet to an Oak at the Pike Road; thence with the Pike Road, South 10 35 feet East 167 feet to the BEGINNING, it being understood that the measurements given are surface measurements and not horizontal. Tax ID No. 005268.
BEING that same property heretofore conveyed to Jimmy Ray Baker and Reba Jean Baker, his wife, by Deed dated May 4, 2022, from Jimmy Baker and Reba Jean Baker (formerly Reba Jean Brummitt) and recorded as Instrument No. 202202052 in the Wise County Circuit Court Clerk's Office.
[NOTICE: THIS SALE WAS POSTPONED FROM THE PREVIOUS SALE DATE OF MAY 8, 2026. SALE WILL NOT TAKE PLACE ON THE PREMISES OF THE PROPERTY BEING SOLD.]
There is also granted to the Grantee the use of any and all easements, right of ways, roadways, water rights, pipeline rights, sewer systems including any field lines attached thereto, in existence and which lawfully may be used by Grantors, whether by express grant, prescriptive use or otherwise and which are appurtenant to and part of the use and enjoyment of this particular tract of land.
There is also conveyed by this instrument all buildings, improvements, fixtures, easements and appliances now or hereafter attached to or used in connection with the property herein attached.
LIENHOLDER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO BID OR TO REJECT ANY BIDS. TO VIEW THIS PROPERTY, CONTACT RENEE RAY AT MINERS EXCHANGE BANK.
TERMS OF SALE: Cash. A deposit of 10% ohf the sale price in cash or certified check may be required at the time and place of sale with the balance of the sale price to be paid at settlement, to be held within THIRTY (30) days from the date of the sale; should purchaser fail to complete purchase within 30 days, the deposit is forfeited and the sale subject to termination or a charge of daily per diem interest thereon until closing date at option of Lienholder. The property and any improvements thereon shall be sold in "AS IS, WHERE IS" condition without any warranties. Title shall be transferred by Special Warranty Deed, and Buyer shall be responsible for all costs of conveyance including but not limited to deed preparation and all fees to transfer title. Sale is subject to such additional terms as Trustee may announce at the sale.
This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
/s/ Gregory D. Gilbert
Substitute Trustee
FOR FURTHER
INFORMATION, CONTACT:
GREGORY D. GILBERT
Attorney at Law
P. O. Box 336
Wise, Virginia 24293
(276) 328-5286
OR
RENEE RAY
Collections Mgr.
Miners Exchange Bank
PO Box 1197
Coeburn, VA 24230
(276) 395-2230
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